May 17, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.60
|+.07
|Altria
|45.07
|—
|.02
|AmerenCp
|83.40
|—
|.12
|AmExpress
|151.68
|+3.27
|ArchDanM
|72.63
|—
|.52
|AutoZone
|2674.95
|+1.49
|BPPLC
|35.97
|+.43
|Boeing
|206.52
|+5.65
|BristMySq
|66.19
|—
|.83
|Brunswick
|77.15
|+1.41
|CampbSoup
|53.06
|+.04
|Chevron
|155.60
|+2.09
|Citigroup
|46.67
|+1.39
|CocaCola
|63.00
|—
|.22
|ConAgraBr
|36.45
|+.01
|ConocoPhil
|99.99
|+1.92
|Corning
|30.72
|+.09
|CurtissWright
|165.79
|+2.43
|DTEEnergy
|109.23
|—1.03
|DeereCo
|370.08
|+7.40
|DillardsInc
|290.43+10.84
|Disney
|92.10
|+1.12
|DuPont
|65.45
|+.45
|EmersonElec
|81.78
|+.63
|Entergy
|101.92
|—1.08
|ExxonMobil
|104.72
|+2.20
|FMCCorp
|108.10
|—
|.20
|FirstEnergy
|37.97
|—
|.18
|FootLocker
|40.42
|+1.32
|FordMot
|11.50
|+.25
|GenDynam
|210.51
|+2.92
|GenlElec
|102.47
|+1.34
|GenMill
|88.93
|—1.33
|HPInc
|30.12
|+.46
|Halliburton
|28.76
|+.88
|Hershey
|265.73
|—3.50
|HomeDepot
|291.99
|+9.66
|IBM
|125.09
|+1.63
|IntlPaper
|31.80
|+.32
|JohnsonJn
|158.21
|—1.13
|KrogerCo
|49.01
|+.08
|LindsayCorp
|118.02
|+1.27
|LockheedM
|456.19
|+8.46
|LowesCos
|204.64
|+5.42
|MarathonOil
|22.60
|+.63
|McDonalds
|293.28
|—
|.87
|NCRCorp
|23.99
|+.53
|Nucor
|139.24
|+2.46
|OGEEnergy
|36.59
|—
|.04
|OccidentPet
|58.90
|+.76
|ONEOK
|56.99
|+.41
|PG&ECorp
|16.81
|—
|.05
|Pfizer
|36.64
|—
|.37
|ProctGamb
|154.40
|—1.34
|RaythnTech
|96.81
|+1.35
|RexAmRescS
|29.13
|+.74
|RockwellAuto
|273.86
|+3.88
|Schlumbrg
|43.96
|+.71
|SnapOn
|256.28
|+1.69
|Textron
|64.12
|+.89
|3MCo
|99.17
|+1.16
|Timken
|74.89
|+2.04
|TraneTech
|174.68
|+1.81
|UnionPacif
|198.56
|+1.69
|USSteel
|21.62
|+.64
|VerizonComm
|36.16
|+.11
|ViadCorp
|22.27
|+.31
|WalMart
|149.02
|—
|.76
|WellsFargo
|40.19
|+1.80
|WilliamsCos
|28.93
|+.28
|Winnebago
|56.87
|+1.64
|YumBrands
|137.71
|—1.07