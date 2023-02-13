AP Top News at 7:39 p.m. EST

US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month. The three objects, including one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. While the Biden administration does not yet have evidence that they were equipped for spying purposes — or even belonged to China — officials have not ruled that out, he said.

Moldovan leader outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s president outlined Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to overthrow her country’s government using external saboteurs, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. President Maia Sandu’s briefing comes a week after neighboring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, claims that were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials. “The plan for the next period involves actions with the involvement of diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes, who will undertake violent actions, attack some state buildings, and even take hostages,” Sandu told reporters at a briefing.

Key witness testifies about bribing ex-Mexico security chief

NEW YORK (AP) — A key prosecution witness testified Monday that he delivered millions of dollars in payoffs destined for former Mexican public safety chief Genaro García Luna, though he didn’t directly discuss what the money was allegedly buying: impunity for the infamous Sinaloa cartel. Former member Jesús “El Rey” Zambada testified at García Luna’s U.S. drug trafficking trial four years after catalyzing the case by airing allegations about García Luna at the trial of Sinaloa kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. García Luna was subsequently arrested; he denies the charges. Zambada is the latest in a series of ex-cartel members and admittedly corrupt former law enforcement officials to testify against García Luna.

Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show

The pandemic took a harsh toll on U.S. teen girls’ mental health, with almost 60% reporting feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness, according to a government survey released Monday that bolsters earlier data. Sexual violence, suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior and other mental health woes affected many teens regardless of race or ethnicity, but girls and LGBTQ youth fared the worst on most measures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. More than 17,000 U.S. high school students were surveyed in class in the fall of 2021. In 30 years of collecting similar data, “we’ve never seen this kind of devastating, consistent findings,” said Kathleen Ethier, director of CDC’s adolescent and school health division.

U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 8 hurt, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring multiple people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. At least eight people were hurt, two critically. The driver was arrested. His son identified him as Weng Sor, 62, a troubled man with a history of harmful behavior and stints behind bars. The mayhem unfolded over a harrowing hour as the truck tore through Brooklyn’s bustling Bay Ridge neighborhood, hitting people at several points along the way before veering on and off a highway as police gave chase.

Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge on Monday ordered the partial release later this week of a report by a special grand jury that investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss. The report’s introduction and conclusion, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released on Thursday, said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Any recommendations on who should or should not be prosecuted will remain secret for now to protect their due process rights, McBurney wrote.

War for control of Haiti’s capital targets women’s bodies

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Nadia hushes the crying 3-month-old baby swaddled in her arms, gently planting kisses on her forehead. She was 19, not ready to be a mother. But the young Haitian’s life changed when she was walking home from class on the dusty streets of a gang-controlled area of Haiti’s capital last year. She was dragged into a car by a group of men, blindfolded and kidnapped. For three days, she was beaten, starved and gang-raped. Months later, she learned that she was pregnant. In an instant, her dreams of studying and economically lifting her family dissolved. As Haiti’s toxic slate of gangs continue to plunder the crisis-stricken Caribbean nation, kidnapping, displacing and extorting civilians with nothing left to give, they are increasingly weaponizing women’s bodies in their war for control.

11 states consider ‘right to repair’ for farming equipment

DENVER (AP) — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out. The tractor’s manufacturer doesn’t allow Wood to make certain fixes himself, and last spring his fertilizing operations were stalled for three days before the servicer arrived to add a few lines of missing computer code for $950. “That’s where they have us over the barrel, it’s more like we are renting it than buying it,” said Wood, who spent $300,000 on the used tractor.

Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years by beating the Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. It was an exciting back-and-forth game that saw the Chiefs claw back from a 10-point halftime deficit. One of the few gripes for football fans — particularly Eagles fans — was the anticlimactic ending. The Chiefs were driving and faced third-and-8 at the Eagles 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal raises bar in all kinds of ways

NEW YORK (AP) — When one becomes a mother, Rihanna mused before her epic Super Bowl halftime show, “there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything.” And so she did Sunday, on one of the biggest stages in the world. Live. Just about nine months after giving birth to her first child, a boy (whose name hasn’t yet been revealed), with A$AP Rocky. While haters and stans debate Rihanna’s performance, some of the former trashing the show overall, she joins a contingent of famous women to capture a cultural moment with a pregnancy reveal.