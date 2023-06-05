AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Merc Table,1st Add

June 5, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul482.5485.0481.5485.0+3.5
Sep502.0505.0500.5503.0
Nov517.5517.5517.5517.5—1.5
Est. sales 179. Fri.'s sales 703
Fri.'s open int 7,093, up 185
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Fri.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.46594.49594.45594.467+7
Est. sales 16,925. Fri.'s sales 18,195
Fri.'s open int 533,135
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.