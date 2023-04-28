April 28, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.74
|+.13
|Altria
|47.56
|+.37
|AmerenCp
|89.35
|—
|.37
|AmExpress
|160.40
|+1.95
|ArchDanM
|77.54
|—
|.47
|AutoZone
|2651.71
|—9.03
|BPPLC
|40.37
|+1.03
|Boeing
|205.18
|—
|.86
|BristMySq
|66.79
|—
|.83
|Brunswick
|84.66
|—
|.57
|CampbSoup
|54.41
|—
|.57
|Chevron
|168.24
|+1.29
|Citigroup
|47.15
|+.63
|CocaCola
|63.94
|+.26
|ConAgraBr
|37.100
|+.10
|ConocoPhil
|103.61
|+2.38
|Corning
|33.11
|+.36
|CurtissWright
|170.78
|+2.80
|DTEEnergy
|112.46
|—.100
|DeereCo
|376.36
|+4.51
|DillardsInc
|297.88
|+.22
|Disney
|102.14
|+2.21
|DuPont
|70.00
|+1.30
|EmersonElec
|83.45
|+.62
|Entergy
|107.15
|—
|.03
|ExxonMobil
|119.62
|+2.79
|FMCCorp
|123.28
|+1.50
|FirstEnergy
|39.97
|—1.15
|FootLocker
|42.10
|+.31
|FordMot
|11.91
|+.30
|GenDynam
|217.71
|+2.02
|GenlElec
|99.45
|+1.39
|GenMill
|88.63
|—
|.16
|HPInc
|29.60
|—
|.12
|Halliburton
|32.82
|+.82
|Hershey
|271.37
|—1.96
|HomeDepot
|297.78
|+3.85
|IBM
|126.21
|—
|.76
|IntlPaper
|33.38
|+.37
|JohnsonJn
|163.29
|+.29
|KrogerCo
|48.94
|+.60
|LindsayCorp
|121.23
|—
|.17
|LockheedM
|464.88
|—
|.12
|LowesCos
|205.89
|+1.36
|MarathonOil
|24.31
|+.83
|McDonalds
|295.66
|+.94
|NCRCorp
|22.25
|+.46
|Nucor
|147.60
|—
|.69
|OGEEnergy
|37.80
|+.07
|OccidentPet
|62.05
|+1.47
|ONEOK
|65.54
|+1.20
|PG&ECorp
|17.09
|+.04
|Pfizer
|38.84
|+.10
|ProctGamb
|156.90
|+.43
|RaythnTech
|99.62
|+.23
|RexAmRescS
|28.50
|+.22
|RockwellAuto
|283.00
|—
|.62
|Schlumbrg
|49.12
|+1.16
|SnapOn
|260.24
|+.84
|Textron
|66.77
|+1.21
|3MCo
|106.20
|+.87
|Timken
|77.41
|+1.01
|TraneTech
|185.96
|+.46
|UnionPacif
|196.92
|+3.38
|USSteel
|22.95
|—
|.78
|VerizonComm
|38.100
|+.21
|ViadCorp
|18.87
|+.74
|WalMart
|151.31
|—
|.07
|WellsFargo
|39.64
|—
|.02
|WilliamsCos
|30.32
|+.51
|Winnebago
|57.77
|+.18
|YumBrands
|140.09
|+.29