    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 28, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc17.74+.13
    Altria47.56+.37
    AmerenCp89.35.37
    AmExpress160.40+1.95
    ArchDanM77.54.47
    AutoZone2651.71—9.03
    BPPLC40.37+1.03
    Boeing205.18.86
    BristMySq66.79.83
    Brunswick84.66.57
    CampbSoup54.41.57
    Chevron168.24+1.29
    Citigroup47.15+.63
    CocaCola63.94+.26
    ConAgraBr37.100+.10
    ConocoPhil103.61+2.38
    Corning33.11+.36
    CurtissWright170.78+2.80
    DTEEnergy112.46—.100
    DeereCo376.36+4.51
    DillardsInc297.88+.22
    Disney102.14+2.21
    DuPont70.00+1.30
    EmersonElec83.45+.62
    Entergy107.15.03
    ExxonMobil119.62+2.79
    FMCCorp123.28+1.50
    FirstEnergy39.97—1.15
    FootLocker42.10+.31
    FordMot11.91+.30
    GenDynam217.71+2.02
    GenlElec99.45+1.39
    GenMill88.63.16
    HPInc29.60.12
    Halliburton32.82+.82
    Hershey271.37—1.96
    HomeDepot297.78+3.85
    IBM126.21.76
    IntlPaper33.38+.37
    JohnsonJn163.29+.29
    KrogerCo48.94+.60
    LindsayCorp121.23.17
    LockheedM464.88.12
    LowesCos205.89+1.36
    MarathonOil24.31+.83
    McDonalds295.66+.94
    NCRCorp22.25+.46
    Nucor147.60.69
    OGEEnergy37.80+.07
    OccidentPet62.05+1.47
    ONEOK65.54+1.20
    PG&amp;ECorp17.09+.04
    Pfizer38.84+.10
    ProctGamb156.90+.43
    RaythnTech99.62+.23
    RexAmRescS28.50+.22
    RockwellAuto283.00.62
    Schlumbrg49.12+1.16
    SnapOn260.24+.84
    Textron66.77+1.21
    3MCo106.20+.87
    Timken77.41+1.01
    TraneTech185.96+.46
    UnionPacif196.92+3.38
    USSteel22.95.78
    VerizonComm38.100+.21
    ViadCorp18.87+.74
    WalMart151.31.07
    WellsFargo39.64.02
    WilliamsCos30.32+.51
    Winnebago57.77+.18
    YumBrands140.09+.29
