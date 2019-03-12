Angels 12, Rangers 11
|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bourjos cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sh.Choo lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|T.Hnter ph
|1
|2
|1
|0
|F.Rllin pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Walsh 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Tocci cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lcroy c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Gallo dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ta.Ward 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|P.Scott ph
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bldquin ph
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Leblanc 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Krger ph
|2
|2
|2
|6
|H.Pence rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Fltcher ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|L.Clark pr
|2
|2
|2
|1
|W.Tovar ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Pello lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Sndoval lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Mthis c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pr.Beck pr
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Br.Lund rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De Leon pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fontana 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Dprhnsn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|12
|10
|12
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|Los Angeles
|004
|000
|404—12
|Texas
|132
|000
|320—11
E_Harvey (1), Ward (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Texas 10. 2B_Fletcher (2), Puello (1), Sandoval (1), Scott (1), Clark (1), Fontana (2). 3B_Lucroy (1), Kruger (1). HR_Kruger (1), Pence (3), Beck (1). SB_Hunter (1), Gallo (1). CS_Clark (1). SF_Choo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Harvey
|1 1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Hofacket S, 3-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Snow W, 1-1
|3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Kelly S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|Miller
|2 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sadzeck
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|McAllister H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Huang
|1 2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Carpenter
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Espinal L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Martin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Harvey, Garcia, Snow, Sadzeck, Espinal.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barrett.