    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    May 2, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc17.11.39
    Altria46.68—1.11
    AmerenCp88.87.77
    AmExpress152.53—6.79
    ArchDanM75.26—2.55
    AutoZone2673.92—5.62
    BPPLC36.31—3.70
    Boeing202.09—1.78
    BristMySq67.67.74
    Brunswick84.99—1.05
    CampbSoup54.33.30
    Chevron158.93—8.31
    Citigroup45.79—1.46
    CocaCola63.66.64
    ConAgraBr38.06.17
    ConocoPhil97.63—4.90
    Corning32.34.78
    CurtissWright168.99—2.72
    DTEEnergy111.73—1.24
    DeereCo377.63—4.49
    DillardsInc290.44—3.45
    Disney100.30—1.91
    DuPont63.77—5.61
    EmersonElec81.61—1.74
    Entergy106.44.97
    ExxonMobil109.51—5.16
    FMCCorp114.52—9.24
    FirstEnergy38.47.55
    FootLocker40.34—1.75
    FordMot11.77.29
    GenDynam213.81—4.33
    GenlElec101.13.05
    GenMill88.67.71
    HPInc29.77.20
    Halliburton29.93—2.62
    Hershey273.54—2.82
    HomeDepot291.98—5.72
    IBM124.04—2.05
    IntlPaper32.06—1.18
    JohnsonJn164.49+.89
    KrogerCo48.99.30
    LindsayCorp120.92.70
    LockheedM458.02—11.41
    LowesCos204.18—4.05
    MarathonOil22.32—1.73
    McDonalds297.11.48
    NCRCorp21.07.91
    Nucor144.75—3.26
    OGEEnergy36.74.69
    OccidentPet59.50—1.67
    ONEOK62.09—3.30
    PG&amp;ECorp17.23+.03
    Pfizer38.75.47
    ProctGamb156.40.17
    RaythnTech98.93—1.40
    RexAmRescS27.86.80
    RockwellAuto277.26—5.39
    Schlumbrg46.07—3.08
    SnapOn261.41—1.05
    Textron66.66.40
    3MCo103.76—2.09
    Timken76.19—1.24
    TraneTech187.74+.04
    UnionPacif195.06—3.57
    USSteel22.04.86
    VerizonComm37.83.88
    ViadCorp18.37—1.22
    WalMart149.90—1.69
    WellsFargo38.49—1.90
    WilliamsCos29.05—1.32
    Winnebago58.11—1.23
    YumBrands141.86.38
