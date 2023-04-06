April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.59
|—
|.01
|Altria
|44.39
|—
|.04
|AmerenCp
|89.24
|—
|.03
|AmExpress
|159.67
|—1.42
|ArchDanM
|78.68
|—
|.74
|AutoZone
|2509.83+15.39
|BPPLC
|39.65
|—
|.25
|Boeing
|209.30
|—
|.70
|BristMySq
|71.03
|+1.78
|Brunswick
|76.84
|—
|.65
|CampbSoup
|55.56
|—
|.01
|Chevron
|168.11
|—1.77
|Citigroup
|45.90
|+.13
|CocaCola
|62.68
|—
|.13
|ConAgraBr
|38.27
|—
|.01
|ConocoPhil
|107.21
|—
|.54
|Corning
|34.16
|—
|.10
|CurtissWright
|173.47
|—
|.38
|DTEEnergy
|113.18
|+1.05
|DeereCo
|370.71
|—3.11
|DillardsInc
|300.75
|—1.15
|Disney
|99.88
|—
|.04
|DuPont
|69.41
|—
|.95
|EmersonElec
|83.23
|+.14
|Entergy
|110.10
|—
|.48
|ExxonMobil
|116.10
|—
|.89
|FMCCorp
|116.93
|—4.95
|FirstEnergy
|41.45
|—
|.17
|FootLocker
|40.60
|—
|.12
|FordMot
|12.34
|—
|.10
|GenDynam
|227.53
|—1.45
|GenlElec
|93.84
|—
|.41
|GenMill
|86.78
|+.26
|HPInc
|29.47
|+.06
|Halliburton
|32.74
|—
|.32
|Hershey
|259.69
|+.26
|HomeDepot
|289.33
|+.66
|IBM
|130.68
|—1.46
|IntlPaper
|35.58
|+.11
|JohnsonJn
|165.62
|+.01
|KrogerCo
|48.28
|+.22
|LindsayCorp
|129.08
|+1.09
|LockheedM
|490.72
|+.73
|LowesCos
|198.87
|—
|.56
|MarathonOil
|25.58
|—
|.12
|McDonalds
|282.57
|+.55
|NCRCorp
|22.75
|—
|.07
|Nucor
|144.62
|+1.15
|OGEEnergy
|38.51
|—
|.04
|OccidentPet
|63.20
|—1.37
|ONEOK
|65.96
|—
|.03
|PG&ECorp
|16.56
|+.06
|Pfizer
|41.51
|—
|.04
|ProctGamb
|152.23
|+.97
|RaythnTech
|98.50
|—
|.26
|RexAmRescS
|28.30
|—
|.38
|RockwellAuto
|272.79
|—
|.38
|Schlumbrg
|49.77
|—
|.94
|SnapOn
|228.03
|—1.70
|Textron
|67.75
|—
|.14
|3MCo
|102.25
|—
|.04
|Timken
|74.19
|—
|.79
|TraneTech
|170.76
|+.27
|UnionPacif
|197.17
|+2.96
|USSteel
|24.68
|+.15
|VerizonComm
|39.29
|—
|.17
|ViadCorp
|18.77
|—
|.01
|WalMart
|150.89
|+1.22
|WellsFargo
|37.92
|+1.03
|WilliamsCos
|29.58
|—
|.36
|Winnebago
|55.86
|—
|.18
|YumBrands
|132.10
|+.16