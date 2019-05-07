Marlins 6, Cubs 5
|Miami
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Zobrist rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Prado 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Edwrds
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grndrsn ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Berti 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|J.Baez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Glloway cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|N.Wlker ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hamels p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Miami
|002
|001
|003—6
|Chicago
|300
|001
|001—5
E_Bote (6). DP_Miami 4, Chicago 2. LOB_Miami 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Bri.Anderson (5), J.Baez (11). HR_Berti (1), Bryant (5), Rizzo (9). SF_S.Castro (1). S_Alcantara (2).
Other news
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Alcantara
|5
|4
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Kinley
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Conley W,1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo S,6-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Hamels
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Edwards Jr. H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strop L,1-2 BS,2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kinley pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Strop pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.