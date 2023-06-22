BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
June 22, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .662098020.4519.8820.18—.80
AMCEnt704104.284.154.19—.34
AMCEntpf1060701.931.831.85+.15
AT&amp;TInc 1.113080115.6415.4815.58—.04
Accenture 3.88f
14192305.15296.00303.19—10.01
AlcoaCp .401333033.9533.0133.14—1.77
Alibaba2471686.8285.3286.51—.26
Altice .07e126802.332.082.10—.20
Ambev .05e114833.193.173.18—.02
ArborRT 1.68f1789114.5914.3414.53+.10
ArkInnova .78e2059042.5242.0942.46—.20
BRFSA90421.981.941.95—.06
BakktHl114681.391.231.28—.10
BcoBrad .04a207173.603.543.56—.10
BkofAm .884156428.5328.3128.42—.16
Barclay .15e187807.617.567.60—.12
BarrickGld 2.82e
2477016.0915.9015.91—.22
Baxter 1.16f1414445.5144.9645.04+.20
Boeing24403206.98203.65206.84—5.24
Carnival4108115.8115.5915.75—.14
CarvanaA2606324.3923.0723.75—.42
ChrgePt297247.947.677.73—.26
Chevron 6.04f9775153.40152.51152.94—1.94
Citigroup 2.041343647.2646.8146.92—.49
ClevCliffs810115.9715.6915.78—.31
CocaCola 1.84f2274962.1061.5961.60+.17
Coherent925448.7546.0348.70+1.83
CrwnCstle 6.26
8351111.65107.74108.10—4.06
DWavQntn113971.631.471.55—.11
DeltaAir1005142.9442.4842.75—.04
DevonE .80f907848.2047.5547.89—1.05
DxSCBer2685528.3827.5928.13+.80
DirSPBr5185114.9014.7514.77+.03
DxSOXBr15341211.2410.8910.93—.02
DxGlMBr118337.317.177.27+.22
DxDGlBr994412.5612.3112.46+.31
DxBiotBll388426.826.636.81—.04
DxSOXBl12249722.9322.2222.85+.07
Dir30TrBul429317.937.797.85—.18
DrxSCBull .41e
3125233.8032.8233.12—.98
DrxSPBull1531585.4884.6085.39—.12
Disney1324488.9488.1988.88+.24
DowInc 2.80905550.8950.2050.57—1.31
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f3104912.7512.6112.65—.13
ExxonMbl 3.64
16109103.40102.65103.38—.49
Farfetch123095.455.305.34—.17
FordM .60a6262814.0113.8914.01—.01
FrptMcM .301009739.6439.3039.60—.18
fuboTV133121.951.891.92—.05
GSKplcrs854534.7834.5634.67—.49
GenMotors .361168136.7836.3636.52—.50
GinkgoBi387411.741.651.68—.10
GraphPkg .40840724.2223.6323.70—.71
Hallibrtn .64854031.5330.8731.14—.78
Hanesbds .6084684.664.474.51—.17
HPEnt .481453816.9816.7816.95+.13
iShBrazil .67e3531932.8632.6432.74—.43
iShSilver2676120.7120.5720.60—.24
iShChinaLC .87e3635027.4727.2327.43—.07
iShEMkts .59e2142039.7839.5839.76—.13
iShiBoxIG 3.87
20304107.80107.51107.64—.32
iSh20yrT 3.05
21338103.25102.64102.89—.67
iSEafe 1.66e1144172.1271.9572.09—.44
iShiBxHYB 5.092272074.4674.3374.46—.09
iShR2K 1.77e
51839184.25182.49183.00—1.70
iShREst 2.76e1377584.6683.0983.13—1.41
Infosys .272417115.4015.1815.39
IBM 6.64f9779132.96131.58132.67—1.02
Invitae86221.151.111.13—.02
iShCorEM .95e1135649.4549.2349.44—.18
ItauUnH142226.035.975.99—.07
KBHome .60974651.6450.0651.11—.91
Keycorp .82f184609.839.619.69—.16
KindMorg 1.11f1126316.6216.5016.55—.09
KrSChIn 2.58e
1270527.5527.1427.55—.01
LloydBkg .14e81002.182.172.18—.00
LumenTch327811.911.811.82—.12
MarathnO .40f1298122.7122.2422.41—.64
MedProp 1.16135938.958.698.73—.20
Merck 2.927978112.84111.60112.57+1.41
MorgStan 3.10839785.6384.5585.12—1.22
NRGEgy 1.51f1241235.3934.7134.83+.95
NewmntCp 1.60m
924942.4541.9642.11—.47
NextEraEn 1.87f
1261176.3975.7475.77—.01
NikeB 1.368617111.11109.78110.33+.35
NokiaCp .19e178924.104.074.07—.05
NorwCruis1301719.0818.8619.08—.15
NuHldg194167.727.537.59—.12
OcciPet .72f1893757.0956.7756.97—.51
Oracle 1.6011392122.59121.24122.30+.20
PG&amp;ECp917417.3717.2317.25—.03
Pagsegur1804910.4410.2410.44—.43
Palantir21884414.4113.9014.11—.54
PetrbrsA1595813.1613.0613.15—.20
Petrobras 2.87e3519814.7514.6114.74—.21
Pfizer 1.60f2137438.9938.6538.68—.23
Pinterest1282825.0924.5925.09+.19
PrVixST133195.455.405.43+.07
PrUlSP5001000544.9944.5244.94—.06
ProShtQQQ4839710.8210.7310.73—.03
ProShSP2907114.1614.1114.12+.01
PrUShSP1047035.7335.4935.52+.04
PrUShD3898924.9924.7624.80+.09
PureStrg800735.9535.5135.64—.46
RegionsFn .80809017.6817.3317.35—.34
Roblox1146139.0038.2638.81+.21
SpdrGold9209178.99178.22178.53—.96
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
94395435.09433.60434.89—.05
SpdrShTTr .272116628.8728.8528.85
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
3433841.3740.4540.51—.96
Schlmbrg 1f791647.6346.8047.15—.61
Schwab 1f1282953.9852.8253.24—.73
SentinOne823615.3014.9415.14+.03
Shopifys1510463.1262.0563.09—.08
SibanyeSt 1.29e127426.566.466.50—.20
SnapIncA4141610.3610.1610.34+.11
SwstnEngy125345.445.365.42—.07
SpiritAero .043101827.0025.2526.96—2.73
Square1243565.1563.4164.05—1.41
SPMatls .98e1169080.2679.5679.77—.74
SPHlthC 1.01e
18838132.28131.57132.15+.61
SPCnSt 1.28e1687774.3874.0574.14+.30
SPConsum 1.12e
8290165.57164.07165.57+.29
SPEngy 2.04e2874078.3277.6378.03—.95
SPDRFncl .46e6385733.0932.8432.96—.18
SPInds 1.12e14528104.55103.89104.19—.64
SPTech .78e10515169.78168.33169.72+.60
SpdrRESel1241336.8336.1136.13—.64
SPUtil 1.55e1644566.8966.0666.10—.41
StarwdPT 1.921410818.8718.4318.79—.65
TaiwSemi 1.56e
13758102.84101.33102.65+1.01
TevaPhrm150537.487.407.46—.01
Transocn156386.206.076.16—.13
2xLongs94395.335.245.31+.10
UberTch2446843.2442.2143.21+.55
UiPath1053516.4216.0916.33—.09
USBancrp 1.921258233.4832.9732.99—.44
USNGas137677.187.117.16+.02
UntySftw2047938.3437.4538.13—.24
VFCorp 1.20m1020619.1918.5718.72—.42
ValeSA 3.08e3162814.0713.9613.100+.02
VanEGold .06e2253129.8629.5329.67—.39
VangEmg 1.10e1031040.7240.5440.70—.20
VangFTSE 1.10e
1533945.9445.8445.92—.28
VerizonCm 2.611425035.9335.7635.80—.03
VirgnGal888885.595.205.26—.46
WeWork20868.21.20.20—.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
1216841.6341.1941.35—.30
WldKinct .56f3076822.5222.2322.27—.03
Xpeng1970510.5710.2710.37—.26
