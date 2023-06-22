June 22, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-e
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|20980
|20.45
|19.88
|20.18—.80
|AMCEnt
|70410
|4.28
|4.15
|4.19—.34
|AMCEntpf
|106070
|1.93
|1.83
|1.85+.15
|AT&TInc 1.11
|30801
|15.64
|15.48
|15.58—.04
|Accenture 3.88f
|14192
|305.15
|296.00
|303.19—10.01
|AlcoaCp .40
|13330
|33.95
|33.01
|33.14—1.77
|Alibaba
|24716
|86.82
|85.32
|86.51—.26
|Altice .07e
|12680
|2.33
|2.08
|2.10—.20
|Ambev .05e
|11483
|3.19
|3.17
|3.18—.02
|ArborRT 1.68f
|17891
|14.59
|14.34
|14.53+.10
|ArkInnova .78e
|20590
|42.52
|42.09
|42.46—.20
|BRFSA
|9042
|1.98
|1.94
|1.95—.06
|BakktHl
|11468
|1.39
|1.23
|1.28—.10
|BcoBrad .04a
|20717
|3.60
|3.54
|3.56—.10
|BkofAm .88
|41564
|28.53
|28.31
|28.42—.16
|Barclay .15e
|18780
|7.61
|7.56
|7.60—.12
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|24770
|16.09
|15.90
|15.91—.22
|Baxter 1.16f
|14144
|45.51
|44.96
|45.04+.20
|Boeing
|24403
|206.98
|203.65
|206.84—5.24
|Carnival
|41081
|15.81
|15.59
|15.75—.14
|CarvanaA
|26063
|24.39
|23.07
|23.75—.42
|ChrgePt
|29724
|7.94
|7.67
|7.73—.26
|Chevron 6.04f
|9775
|153.40
|152.51
|152.94—1.94
|Citigroup 2.04
|13436
|47.26
|46.81
|46.92—.49
|ClevCliffs
|8101
|15.97
|15.69
|15.78—.31
|CocaCola 1.84f
|22749
|62.10
|61.59
|61.60+.17
|Coherent
|9254
|48.75
|46.03
|48.70+1.83
|CrwnCstle 6.26
|8351
|111.65
|107.74
|108.10—4.06
|DWavQntn
|11397
|1.63
|1.47
|1.55—.11
|DeltaAir
|10051
|42.94
|42.48
|42.75—.04
|DevonE .80f
|9078
|48.20
|47.55
|47.89—1.05
|DxSCBer
|26855
|28.38
|27.59
|28.13+.80
|DirSPBr
|51851
|14.90
|14.75
|14.77+.03
|DxSOXBr
|153412
|11.24
|10.89
|10.93—.02
|DxGlMBr
|11833
|7.31
|7.17
|7.27+.22
|DxDGlBr
|9944
|12.56
|12.31
|12.46+.31
|DxBiotBll
|38842
|6.82
|6.63
|6.81—.04
|DxSOXBl
|122497
|22.93
|22.22
|22.85+.07
|Dir30TrBul
|42931
|7.93
|7.79
|7.85—.18
|DrxSCBull .41e
|31252
|33.80
|32.82
|33.12—.98
|DrxSPBull
|15315
|85.48
|84.60
|85.39—.12
|Disney
|13244
|88.94
|88.19
|88.88+.24
|DowInc 2.80
|9055
|50.89
|50.20
|50.57—1.31
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|31049
|12.75
|12.61
|12.65—.13
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|16109
|103.40
|102.65
|103.38—.49
|Farfetch
|12309
|5.45
|5.30
|5.34—.17
|FordM .60a
|62628
|14.01
|13.89
|14.01—.01
|FrptMcM .30
|10097
|39.64
|39.30
|39.60—.18
|fuboTV
|13312
|1.95
|1.89
|1.92—.05
|GSKplcrs
|8545
|34.78
|34.56
|34.67—.49
|GenMotors .36
|11681
|36.78
|36.36
|36.52—.50
|GinkgoBi
|38741
|1.74
|1.65
|1.68—.10
|GraphPkg .40
|8407
|24.22
|23.63
|23.70—.71
|Hallibrtn .64
|8540
|31.53
|30.87
|31.14—.78
|Hanesbds .60
|8468
|4.66
|4.47
|4.51—.17
|HPEnt .48
|14538
|16.98
|16.78
|16.95+.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|35319
|32.86
|32.64
|32.74—.43
|iShSilver
|26761
|20.71
|20.57
|20.60—.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|36350
|27.47
|27.23
|27.43—.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|21420
|39.78
|39.58
|39.76—.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|20304
|107.80
|107.51
|107.64—.32
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|21338
|103.25
|102.64
|102.89—.67
|iSEafe 1.66e
|11441
|72.12
|71.95
|72.09—.44
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|22720
|74.46
|74.33
|74.46—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|51839
|184.25
|182.49
|183.00—1.70
|iShREst 2.76e
|13775
|84.66
|83.09
|83.13—1.41
|Infosys .27
|24171
|15.40
|15.18
|15.39
|IBM 6.64f
|9779
|132.96
|131.58
|132.67—1.02
|Invitae
|8622
|1.15
|1.11
|1.13—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|11356
|49.45
|49.23
|49.44—.18
|ItauUnH
|14222
|6.03
|5.97
|5.99—.07
|KBHome .60
|9746
|51.64
|50.06
|51.11—.91
|Keycorp .82f
|18460
|9.83
|9.61
|9.69—.16
|KindMorg 1.11f
|11263
|16.62
|16.50
|16.55—.09
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|12705
|27.55
|27.14
|27.55—.01
|LloydBkg .14e
|8100
|2.18
|2.17
|2.18—.00
|LumenTch
|32781
|1.91
|1.81
|1.82—.12
|MarathnO .40f
|12981
|22.71
|22.24
|22.41—.64
|MedProp 1.16
|13593
|8.95
|8.69
|8.73—.20
|Merck 2.92
|7978
|112.84
|111.60
|112.57+1.41
|MorgStan 3.10
|8397
|85.63
|84.55
|85.12—1.22
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|12412
|35.39
|34.71
|34.83+.95
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|9249
|42.45
|41.96
|42.11—.47
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|12611
|76.39
|75.74
|75.77—.01
|NikeB 1.36
|8617
|111.11
|109.78
|110.33+.35
|NokiaCp .19e
|17892
|4.10
|4.07
|4.07—.05
|NorwCruis
|13017
|19.08
|18.86
|19.08—.15
|NuHldg
|19416
|7.72
|7.53
|7.59—.12
|OcciPet .72f
|18937
|57.09
|56.77
|56.97—.51
|Oracle 1.60
|11392
|122.59
|121.24
|122.30+.20
|PG&ECp
|9174
|17.37
|17.23
|17.25—.03
|Pagsegur
|18049
|10.44
|10.24
|10.44—.43
|Palantir
|218844
|14.41
|13.90
|14.11—.54
|PetrbrsA
|15958
|13.16
|13.06
|13.15—.20
|Petrobras 2.87e
|35198
|14.75
|14.61
|14.74—.21
|Pfizer 1.60f
|21374
|38.99
|38.65
|38.68—.23
|12828
|25.09
|24.59
|25.09+.19
|PrVixST
|13319
|5.45
|5.40
|5.43+.07
|PrUlSP500
|10005
|44.99
|44.52
|44.94—.06
|ProShtQQQ
|48397
|10.82
|10.73
|10.73—.03
|ProShSP
|29071
|14.16
|14.11
|14.12+.01
|PrUShSP
|10470
|35.73
|35.49
|35.52+.04
|PrUShD3
|8989
|24.99
|24.76
|24.80+.09
|PureStrg
|8007
|35.95
|35.51
|35.64—.46
|RegionsFn .80
|8090
|17.68
|17.33
|17.35—.34
|Roblox
|11461
|39.00
|38.26
|38.81+.21
|SpdrGold
|9209
|178.99
|178.22
|178.53—.96
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|94395
|435.09
|433.60
|434.89—.05
|SpdrShTTr .27
|21166
|28.87
|28.85
|28.85
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|34338
|41.37
|40.45
|40.51—.96
|Schlmbrg 1f
|7916
|47.63
|46.80
|47.15—.61
|Schwab 1f
|12829
|53.98
|52.82
|53.24—.73
|SentinOne
|8236
|15.30
|14.94
|15.14+.03
|Shopifys
|15104
|63.12
|62.05
|63.09—.08
|SibanyeSt 1.29e
|12742
|6.56
|6.46
|6.50—.20
|SnapIncA
|41416
|10.36
|10.16
|10.34+.11
|SwstnEngy
|12534
|5.44
|5.36
|5.42—.07
|SpiritAero .04
|31018
|27.00
|25.25
|26.96—2.73
|Square
|12435
|65.15
|63.41
|64.05—1.41
|SPMatls .98e
|11690
|80.26
|79.56
|79.77—.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|18838
|132.28
|131.57
|132.15+.61
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16877
|74.38
|74.05
|74.14+.30
|SPConsum 1.12e
|8290
|165.57
|164.07
|165.57+.29
|SPEngy 2.04e
|28740
|78.32
|77.63
|78.03—.95
|SPDRFncl .46e
|63857
|33.09
|32.84
|32.96—.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|14528
|104.55
|103.89
|104.19—.64
|SPTech .78e
|10515
|169.78
|168.33
|169.72+.60
|SpdrRESel
|12413
|36.83
|36.11
|36.13—.64
|SPUtil 1.55e
|16445
|66.89
|66.06
|66.10—.41
|StarwdPT 1.92
|14108
|18.87
|18.43
|18.79—.65
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|13758
|102.84
|101.33
|102.65+1.01
|TevaPhrm
|15053
|7.48
|7.40
|7.46—.01
|Transocn
|15638
|6.20
|6.07
|6.16—.13
|2xLongs
|9439
|5.33
|5.24
|5.31+.10
|UberTch
|24468
|43.24
|42.21
|43.21+.55
|UiPath
|10535
|16.42
|16.09
|16.33—.09
|USBancrp 1.92
|12582
|33.48
|32.97
|32.99—.44
|USNGas
|13767
|7.18
|7.11
|7.16+.02
|UntySftw
|20479
|38.34
|37.45
|38.13—.24
|VFCorp 1.20m
|10206
|19.19
|18.57
|18.72—.42
|ValeSA 3.08e
|31628
|14.07
|13.96
|13.100+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|22531
|29.86
|29.53
|29.67—.39
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10310
|40.72
|40.54
|40.70—.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|15339
|45.94
|45.84
|45.92—.28
|VerizonCm 2.61
|14250
|35.93
|35.76
|35.80—.03
|VirgnGal
|88888
|5.59
|5.20
|5.26—.46
|WeWork
|20868
|.21
|.20
|.20—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|12168
|41.63
|41.19
|41.35—.30
|WldKinct .56f
|30768
|22.52
|22.23
|22.27—.03
|Xpeng
|19705
|10.57
|10.27
|10.37—.26
|—————————