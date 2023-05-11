AP NEWS
    NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

    By The Associated PressMay 11, 2023 GMT

    Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

    Player, Team1st2nd3rd4th5thTotal
    Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)57574836421359
    Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn)39683441311190
    Stephen Curry (Golden State)42424841401117
    Derrick Rose (New York)36375553441097
    Udonis Haslem (Miami)52333128331023
    Damian Lillard (Portland)2335454037857
    Harrison Barnes (Sacramento)3426262836772
    Damion Lee (Phoenix)2134242523666
    Darius Garland (Cleveland)2116232923547
    Grant Williams (Boston)2115232433535
    Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)2315162313497
    Aaron Gordon (Denver)178131831376
