May 11, 2023 GMT
NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting
Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)
|57
|57
|48
|36
|42
|1359
|Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn)
|39
|68
|34
|41
|31
|1190
|Stephen Curry (Golden State)
|42
|42
|48
|41
|40
|1117
|Derrick Rose (New York)
|36
|37
|55
|53
|44
|1097
|Udonis Haslem (Miami)
|52
|33
|31
|28
|33
|1023
|Damian Lillard (Portland)
|23
|35
|45
|40
|37
|857
|Harrison Barnes (Sacramento)
|34
|26
|26
|28
|36
|772
|Damion Lee (Phoenix)
|21
|34
|24
|25
|23
|666
|Darius Garland (Cleveland)
|21
|16
|23
|29
|23
|547
|Grant Williams (Boston)
|21
|15
|23
|24
|33
|535
|Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
|23
|15
|16
|23
|13
|497
|Aaron Gordon (Denver)
|17
|8
|13
|18
|31
|376