Biden nominates magistrate judge for northern Indiana to 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals

 
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to nominate Joshua Kolar, a federal magistrate judge for northern Indiana, to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the White House announced Thursday.

Kolar, who’s based in Hammond, has been a magistrate judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana since 2019.

He previously was an assistant U.S. attorney for the same district from 2007 to 2018, and he was the lead attorney for national security there from 2015 to 2018.

The 7th Circuit covers cases from Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Kolar is also a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve since 2009, and he was on active duty in Afghanistan in 2014-15.

He received his law degree in 2003 from Northwestern University.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Kolar’s first name.