Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Fond du Lac
|(9)
|5-0
|99
|1
|2. Waunakee
|(1)
|5-0
|80
|2
|3. Brookfield Central
|-
|5-0
|75
|3
|4. Kimberly
|-
|4-1
|73
|4
|5. Muskego
|-
|5-0
|60
|5
|6. Franklin
|-
|5-0
|47
|6
|7. Bay Port
|-
|5-0
|29
|7
|8. Neenah
|-
|5-0
|27
|8
|9. Monona Grove
|-
|5-0
|24
|9
|10. Madison Memorial
|-
|5-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waukesha North 9. Marquette University 8. Mequon Homestead 5. Hudson 2. Marshfield 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lodi
|(7)
|5-0
|94
|1
|2. St. Croix Central
|-
|5-0
|86
|2
|3. New Berlin Eisenhower
|(2)
|5-0
|82
|3
|4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|(1)
|4-1
|74
|4
|5. Racine St. Catherine’s
|-
|5-0
|54
|5
|6. Amherst
|-
|4-1
|44
|6
|7. Green Bay Notre Dame
|-
|4-1
|36
|8
|8. West De Pere
|-
|5-0
|29
|9
|9. Mount Horeb9Barneveld
|-
|4-1
|18
|10
|10. Little Chute
|-
|5-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: McFarland 7. Omro 3. Plymouth 3. Rice Lake 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. Wrightstown 2. Greendale Martin Luther 1. Maple Northwestern 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Fond du Lac Springs
|(10)
|5-0
|100
|1
|2. Bangor
|-
|5-0
|80
|2
|3. Edgar
|-
|5-0
|75
|3
|4. Lake Country Lutheran
|-
|5-0
|71
|4
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|-
|5-0
|58
|5
|6. Black Hawk
|-
|4-0
|37
|6
|(tie) Eau Claire Regis
|-
|5-0
|37
|7
|8. Grantsburg
|-
|5-0
|29
|8
|9. Fall River
|-
|5-0
|22
|9
|10. Johnson Creek
|-
|5-0
|8
|NR
|(tie) Markesan
|-
|4-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5. Horicon/Hustisford 4. Pecatonica/Argyle 4. Hilbert 4. Stratford 3. Living Word Lutheran 2. Colby 2. Belleville 1.