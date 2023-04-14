April 14, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.82
|—
|.14
|Altria
|45.00
|+.03
|AmerenCp
|89.46
|—
|.64
|AmExpress
|161.64
|—
|.66
|ArchDanM
|81.98
|+.76
|AutoZone
|2631.95+13.30
|BPPLC
|40.34
|—
|.13
|Boeing
|202.01—11.58
|BristMySq
|70.18
|—
|.51
|Brunswick
|81.59
|+.25
|CampbSoup
|55.05
|—
|.28
|Chevron
|171.89
|—
|.20
|Citigroup
|49.13
|+1.83
|CocaCola
|62.99
|—
|.16
|ConAgraBr
|37.03
|—
|.52
|ConocoPhil
|108.33
|—
|.71
|Corning
|34.71
|—
|.23
|CurtissWright
|175.85
|—1.21
|DTEEnergy
|112.77
|—
|.41
|DeereCo
|386.37
|+1.63
|DillardsInc
|298.84
|+1.44
|Disney
|99.18
|—1.66
|DuPont
|70.58
|—
|.69
|EmersonElec
|86.11
|+.70
|Entergy
|108.12
|—1.05
|ExxonMobil
|115.51
|—
|.26
|FMCCorp
|123.09
|—
|.76
|FirstEnergy
|40.93
|—
|.27
|FootLocker
|39.55
|—
|.13
|FordMot
|12.45
|—
|.01
|GenDynam
|227.80
|—
|.97
|GenlElec
|94.83
|+.53
|GenMill
|86.95
|HPInc
|29.93
|+.03
|Halliburton
|33.47
|—
|.35
|Hershey
|256.54
|—1.46
|HomeDepot
|292.81
|+.66
|IBM
|127.63
|—
|.27
|IntlPaper
|35.76
|—
|.65
|JohnsonJn
|164.76
|—1.36
|KrogerCo
|46.79
|—
|.26
|LindsayCorp
|129.24
|—
|.71
|LockheedM
|487.64
|—4.50
|LowesCos
|201.97
|+.50
|MarathonOil
|25.65
|—
|.01
|McDonalds
|288.30
|—
|.77
|NCRCorp
|22.75
|—
|.28
|Nucor
|146.44
|—
|.39
|OGEEnergy
|37.84
|—
|.30
|OccidentPet
|64.33
|—
|.44
|ONEOK
|66.94
|+.17
|PG&ECorp
|16.84
|+.04
|Pfizer
|41.11
|—
|.37
|ProctGamb
|150.91
|—
|.87
|RaythnTech
|101.41
|—
|.27
|RexAmRescS
|28.58
|—
|.46
|RockwellAuto
|277.03
|—1.08
|Schlumbrg
|52.47
|+.58
|SnapOn
|240.21
|+1.30
|Textron
|68.59
|+.23
|3MCo
|105.48
|—
|.68
|Timken
|77.32
|+.40
|TraneTech
|174.78
|—
|.99
|UnionPacif
|198.54
|+.62
|USSteel
|25.62
|—
|.67
|VerizonComm
|39.11
|—
|.22
|ViadCorp
|18.69
|—
|.18
|WalMart
|148.40
|—1.09
|WellsFargo
|39.47
|—
|.19
|WilliamsCos
|30.33
|—
|.18
|Winnebago
|58.12
|+.39
|YumBrands
|134.59
|—
|.07