May 5, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.02
|+.11
|Altria
|46.51
|+.38
|AmerenCp
|90.22
|+.47
|AmExpress
|151.96
|+3.15
|ArchDanM
|75.42
|+1.20
|AutoZone
|2688.07+26.47
|BPPLC
|37.21
|+1.10
|Boeing
|197.90
|+.85
|BristMySq
|67.65
|+.83
|Brunswick
|81.47
|+1.13
|CampbSoup
|54.62
|+.29
|Chevron
|159.76
|+3.54
|Citigroup
|46.17
|+1.27
|CocaCola
|64.04
|+.32
|ConAgraBr
|37.82
|+.20
|ConocoPhil
|99.64
|+2.28
|Corning
|31.40
|+.03
|CurtissWright
|164.15
|+1.74
|DTEEnergy
|112.58
|—
|.10
|DeereCo
|378.57
|+4.98
|DillardsInc
|293.56
|+9.60
|Disney
|100.03
|+2.58
|DuPont
|65.29
|+1.23
|EmersonElec
|84.13
|+1.39
|Entergy
|106.39
|+.29
|ExxonMobil
|108.82
|+2.78
|FMCCorp
|113.23
|+1.34
|FirstEnergy
|39.33
|+.42
|FootLocker
|40.94
|+1.57
|FordMot
|11.97
|+.41
|GenDynam
|210.80
|+1.95
|GenlElec
|100.03
|+.71
|GenMill
|89.55
|+.15
|HPInc
|30.02
|+.62
|Halliburton
|29.88
|+.86
|Hershey
|273.53
|—1.11
|HomeDepot
|288.44
|+2.69
|IBM
|123.24
|+.67
|IntlPaper
|32.40
|+.61
|JohnsonJn
|161.81
|—
|.32
|KrogerCo
|48.95
|+.67
|LindsayCorp
|121.47
|+2.19
|LockheedM
|453.22
|+1.29
|LowesCos
|204.45
|+1.65
|MarathonOil
|22.92
|+.84
|McDonalds
|296.46
|+1.30
|NCRCorp
|22.52
|+2.92
|Nucor
|141.86
|+1.98
|OGEEnergy
|37.50
|+.17
|OccidentPet
|60.67
|+1.97
|ONEOK
|64.60
|+1.97
|PG&ECorp
|17.37
|+.13
|Pfizer
|38.26
|+.03
|ProctGamb
|155.69
|+.18
|RaythnTech
|96.26
|+.34
|RexAmRescS
|27.93
|+.16
|RockwellAuto
|280.49
|+1.29
|Schlumbrg
|45.63
|+.56
|SnapOn
|259.49
|+.81
|Textron
|65.96
|+.60
|3MCo
|102.51
|+.67
|Timken
|76.20
|+2.08
|TraneTech
|175.94
|—
|.07
|UnionPacif
|200.90
|+3.84
|USSteel
|21.70
|+.79
|VerizonComm
|37.40
|+.05
|ViadCorp
|22.18
|+3.03
|WalMart
|151.67
|+1.20
|WellsFargo
|37.86
|+1.14
|WilliamsCos
|30.16
|+1.06
|Winnebago
|59.19
|+.46
|YumBrands
|137.48
|+1.16