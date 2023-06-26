June 26, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|0
|1.469
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Saturday's Games
Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 1, 1st game
Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4, 8 innings, 2nd game
Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 0
Hickory 13, Asheville 8
Greensboro 12, Winston-Salem 2
Jersey Shore 4, Rome 3
Bowling Green 11, Greenville 3
|Sunday's Games
Rome 6, Jersey Shore 4
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 2
Hickory 5, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1
Winston-Salem 11, Greensboro 6
Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
