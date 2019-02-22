Phillies 3, Rays 2
|Philadelphia
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|To.Pham lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Gmboa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Walding 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rbinson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wlliams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crnwrth ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rmine 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gsselin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Czens dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smlnski dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Petit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.James ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Listi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCrthy rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McBride 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mlone cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|2
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|101
|010
|000—3
|Tampa Bay
|001
|001
|000—2
E_Romine (1), Adames (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Pham 2 (2), Adames (1). 3B_Kingery (1). HR_Franco (1), Coats (1). SB_Cozens (1). SF_Choi (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Irvin W, 1-0
|2 1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Brown
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pazos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bleich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Viza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Windle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Pruitt L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poche
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Pinto
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Merritt
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sadler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Viza.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Sam Holbrook.