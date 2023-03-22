AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Japón derrota 3-2 a Estados Unidos en la final del Clásico Mundial de béisbol

    March 22, 2023 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) — Japón derrota 3-2 a Estados Unidos en la final del Clásico Mundial de béisbol.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.