March 24, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly percent leaders,
|UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1USXprEntr
|5.96
|+4.42
|Up
|287.0
|2AmpriusTch
|7.50
|+2.95
|Up
|64.8
|3OnHoldg
|31.66
|+10.05
|Up
|46.5
|4GameStops
|23.98
|+7.38
|Up
|44.5
|5NYCmtyBcp
|8.95
|+2.41
|Up
|36.9
|6NYCmtyBpfA
|19.76
|+4.11
|Up
|26.3
|7TorridHldg
|2.90
|+.60
|Up
|26.1
|8MistrasGrp
|6.65
|+1.27
|Up
|23.6
|9MauiLand
|11.35
|+2.15
|Up
|23.4
|10System1
|4.29
|+.80
|Up
|22.9
|11CrossTmbr
|16.56
|+3.05
|Up
|22.6
|12AtentoSA
|2.09
|+.36
|Up
|20.8
|13Worthington
|62.72
|+10.60
|Up
|20.3
|14CorEnInfpfA
|6.50
|+1.08
|Up
|19.9
|15MVOilTrust
|10.83
|+1.72
|Up
|18.9
|16Steelcase
|8.38
|+1.24
|Up
|17.4
|17TalosEngy
|13.94
|+2.05
|Up
|17.2
|18GreenbrierCos
|31.24
|+4.37
|Up
|16.3
|19Coupang
|15.29
|+2.13
|Up
|16.2
|20DbleVerify
|29.25
|+3.95
|Up
|15.6
|21Despegar.cm
|5.84
|+.76
|Up
|15.0
|22VOCEngyTr
|8.07
|+1.05
|Up
|15.0
|23KBHome
|40.41
|+5.13
|Up
|14.5
|24AcresComR
|9.94
|+1.25
|Up
|14.4
|25TimkenSteel
|17.93
|+2.19
|Up
|13.9
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1CredSuisse
|.86
|—1.15
|Off
|57.2
|2FstRepubBk
|12.36
|—10.67
|Off
|46.3
|3BrkfDTLApf
|1.23
|—
|.99
|Off
|44.6
|4FtRepBkpfM
|5.38
|—3.68
|Off
|40.6
|5FstRepBkpfH
|5.87
|—3.49
|Off
|37.3
|6Qwest57
|10.95
|—3.69
|Off
|25.2
|7Qwest56
|10.90
|—3.41
|Off
|23.8
|8RiteAid
|2.10
|—
|.58
|Off
|21.6
|9YirenDigital
|2.06
|—
|.56
|Off
|21.4
|10VicariSurA
|1.90
|—
|.49
|Off
|20.5
|11EmpStROP60
|5.52
|—1.29
|Off
|18.9
|12NYCREITrs
|7.34
|—1.64
|Off
|18.3
|13Square
|60.68
|—13.30
|Off
|18.0
|14MovadoGrp
|27.78
|—5.40
|Off
|16.3
|15SilvrgateCap
|1.72
|—
|.33
|Off
|16.1
|16EmpStOP250
|5.35
|—1.00
|Off
|15.7
|17BigLots
|10.26
|—1.89
|Off
|15.6
|18AMTDDign
|6.89
|—1.16
|Off
|14.4
|19SLGreen
|20.50
|—3.07
|Off
|13.0
|20Chewy
|33.59
|—5.02
|Off
|13.0
|21AmerRlty
|26.10
|—3.88
|Off
|12.9
|22OxfordInds
|101.72
|—13.50
|Off
|11.7
|23Unifi
|7.27
|—
|.96
|Off
|11.7
|24HuyaInc
|3.42
|—
|.45
|Off
|11.6
|25GolLinhas
|2.40
|—
|.30
|Off
|11.1
|—————————