March 28, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.87
|—
|.00
|Altria
|44.61
|+.32
|AmerenCp
|84.94
|+.95
|AmExpress
|160.90
|—2.22
|ArchDanM
|78.84
|+1.09
|AutoZone
|2402.32+33.77
|BPPLC
|37.55
|+.67
|Boeing
|205.05
|+4.48
|BristMySq
|68.35
|+.28
|Brunswick
|77.96
|—
|.16
|CampbSoup
|54.91
|+.22
|Chevron
|159.88
|+2.23
|Citigroup
|44.71
|—
|.07
|CocaCola
|61.66
|+.31
|ConAgraBr
|37.55
|+.36
|ConocoPhil
|98.44
|+1.56
|Corning
|33.50
|+.15
|CurtissWright
|172.81
|+1.10
|DTEEnergy
|107.18
|+1.49
|DeereCo
|396.66
|+3.65
|DillardsInc
|301.55
|+1.29
|Disney
|95.27
|—
|.35
|DuPont
|69.43
|+.49
|EmersonElec
|83.93
|+1.19
|Entergy
|105.88
|+1.37
|ExxonMobil
|107.35
|+1.55
|FMCCorp
|120.14
|+1.83
|FirstEnergy
|39.07
|+.04
|FootLocker
|39.83
|+.89
|FordMot
|11.62
|+.10
|GenDynam
|225.97
|+.94
|GenlElec
|92.92
|—
|.39
|GenMill
|85.55
|+.67
|HPInc
|27.62
|—
|.27
|Halliburton
|31.33
|+.75
|Hershey
|253.57
|+2.67
|HomeDepot
|281.15
|—
|.12
|IBM
|129.43
|+.12
|IntlPaper
|34.63
|+.13
|JohnsonJn
|152.79
|—
|.51
|KrogerCo
|49.13
|+.50
|LindsayCorp
|147.99
|+.98
|LockheedM
|474.85
|+1.46
|LowesCos
|190.15
|—
|.38
|MarathonOil
|23.49
|+.59
|McDonalds
|275.59
|+1.75
|NCRCorp
|21.86
|—
|.12
|Nucor
|149.60
|+.30
|OGEEnergy
|36.36
|+.55
|OccidentPet
|62.12
|+2.47
|ONEOK
|61.08
|+.42
|PG&ECorp
|15.92
|+.17
|Pfizer
|40.06
|—
|.17
|ProctGamb
|146.44
|+.49
|RaythnTech
|96.96
|+.05
|RexAmRescS
|28.88
|+.22
|RockwellAuto
|278.64
|+.24
|Schlumbrg
|47.78
|+1.01
|SnapOn
|239.23
|+2.18
|Textron
|69.67
|+.95
|3MCo
|102.00
|+.51
|Timken
|78.83
|+.60
|TraneTech
|183.08
|+2.07
|UnionPacif
|196.78
|+3.55
|USSteel
|25.79
|+.29
|VerizonComm
|38.14
|+.09
|ViadCorp
|19.80
|+.45
|WalMart
|144.33
|+.16
|WellsFargo
|37.12
|—
|.36
|WilliamsCos
|28.97
|+.04
|Winnebago
|56.08
|+.12
|YumBrands
|128.18
|—
|.11