BC-Merc Table,1st Add

June 8, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul511.0516.0509.0515.5+8.5
Sep523.0530.5522.0530.5+8.5
Nov537.0542.0537.0542.0+6.5
Jan550.0550.0550.0550.0+2.5
Est. sales 1,158. Wed.'s sales 829
Wed.'s open int 7,594, up 278
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Wed.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.46794.47094.44594.4607
Est. sales 9,352. Wed.'s sales 12,756
Wed.'s open int 4,380,248
