June 8, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|511.0
|516.0
|509.0
|515.5
|+8.5
|Sep
|523.0
|530.5
|522.0
|530.5
|+8.5
|Nov
|537.0
|542.0
|537.0
|542.0
|+6.5
|Jan
|550.0
|550.0
|550.0
|550.0
|+2.5
|Est. sales 1,158.
|Wed.'s sales 829
|Wed.'s open int 7,594,
|up 278
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.467
|94.470
|94.445
|94.460
|—
|7
|Est. sales 9,352.
|Wed.'s sales 12,756
|Wed.'s open int 4,380,248