High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|33
|25
|.569
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|31
|28
|.525
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|30
|29
|.508
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|27
|32
|.458
|7½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|34
|.424
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|33
|27
|.550
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|29
|.473
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|28
|32
|.467
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|25
|31
|.446
|6½
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|32
|.429
|7½
___
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 5
Asheville 16, Winston-Salem 3
Hickory 9, Bowling Green 3
Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3, 10 innings
Hudson Valley 5, Rome 4
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.