Pirates 7, Royals 6
|Kansas City
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|P.Reyes pr-2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|S.Marte cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|S.Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dckrson lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bnfacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Luplow rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kramer 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Keller p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stllngs c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|T.Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrove p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nwberry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lively p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ed.Sntn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|41
|7
|16
|6
|Kansas City
|001
|040
|010—6
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|121—7
E_Newman (2), O’Hearn (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_A.Gordon (23), O’Hearn (8), H.Dozier (17), A.Frazier (20). 3B_S.Marte (5). HR_O’Hearn (11). SF_Bonifacio (2). S_Mondesi (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Keller
|6
|10
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Hill H,12
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newberry H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy BS,4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Lively L,0-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove
|6
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Brault
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Feliz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana W,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Brault pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Musgrove (Gordon). WP_McCarthy.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Carlos Torres.