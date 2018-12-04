Redskins-Eagles Stats
|Washington
|0
|13
|0
|0—13
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|14—28
Phi_Tate 6 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:31.
Was_FG Hopkins 44, 13:46.
Was_Peterson 90 run (Hopkins kick), 9:23.
Phi_Sproles 14 run (Elliott kick), 1:46.
Was_FG Hopkins 47, :15.
Phi_Matthews 4 pass from Wentz (Tate pass from Wentz), 14:10.
Phi_FG Elliott 46, 11:41.
Phi_FG Elliott 44, 4:48.
A_69,696.
___
|Was
|Phi
|First downs
|10
|28
|Total Net Yards
|235
|436
|Rushes-yards
|14-104
|33-130
|Passing
|131
|306
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|3-19
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-40
|1-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-25-1
|27-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-19
|0-0
|Punts
|6-48.3
|2-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-69
|5-38
|Time of Possession
|20:41
|39:19
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 9-98, Sanchez 1-8, Thompson 3-3, Crowder 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Adams 20-85, Clement 5-27, Sproles 4-22, Wentz 4-(minus 4).
PASSING_Washington, McCoy 4-4-0-50, Sanchez 13-21-1-100. Philadelphia, Wentz 27-39-1-306.
RECEIVING_Washington, Crowder 4-36, Reed 4-21, Doctson 3-51, Thompson 3-18, Davis 2-15, Floyd 1-9. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-83, Tate 7-85, Agholor 4-56, Clement 3-47, Jeffery 3-31, Matthews 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.