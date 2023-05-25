May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|494.0
|495.0
|489.0
|489.0
|—7.5
|Sep
|516.5
|517.5
|513.0
|513.0
|—7.5
|Nov
|530.5
|530.5
|529.5
|530.0
|—6.0
|Est. sales 375.
|Wed.'s sales 312
|Wed.'s open int 6,227,
|up 92
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.410
|94.422
|94.350
|94.372
|—
|55
|Est. sales 20,499.
|Wed.'s sales 20,756
|Wed.'s open int 561,861,
|up 5,583