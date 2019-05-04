Brewers 3, Mets 1
|New York
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Cnforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wodruff p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J..Dvis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matz p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|Milwaukee
|100
|020
|00x—3
E_Aguilar (2). DP_New York 1, Milwaukee 3. LOB_New York 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Conforto (9), Moustakas (7), H.Perez (2). HR_Cain (4), Braun (7). SB_A.Rosario (4), Braun (2), H.Perez (2). CS_McNeil (4).
Other news
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Matz L,3-2
|5
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Gsellman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Avilan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gagnon
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff W,4-1
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Claudio H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader S,8-8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.