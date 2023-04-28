AP NEWS
    UPS AND DOWNS

    April 28, 2023 GMT
    NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
    Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
    and down the most based on percent of change
    for 2022.
    No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
    Net and percentage change are the difference be-
    tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
    Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
    lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

    UPS

    Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
    1CiscoSys1946.7444.1546.25+1.38+3.1
    2AppleIncs33128.72117.57121.42+.16+.1
    3Intel1263.1457.9160.74.04.1
    4Microsoft37237.47224.26231.60.78.3
    DOWNS
    Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
    1Microsoft37237.47224.26231.60.78.3
    2Intel1263.1457.9160.74.04.1
    3AppleIncs33128.72117.57121.42+.16+.1
    4CiscoSys1946.7444.1546.25+1.38+3.1
