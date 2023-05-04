May 4, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|341.0
|366.4
|340.5
|350.0
|+6.0
|Est. sales 70.
|Wed.'s sales 182
|Wed.'s open int 341
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.875
|Jun
|94.800
|Wed.'s open int 1,000
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.665
|94.707
|94.645
|94.672
|+25
|Jun
|94.640
|94.685
|94.615
|94.660
|+60
|Est. sales 39,458.
|Wed.'s sales 31,226
|Wed.'s open int 622,157