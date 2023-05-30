AP NEWS
BC-Merc Table,1st Add

May 30, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul486.0487.0482.5482.5—4.5
Sep510.0510.0505.5506.5—4.5
Nov526.0526.0520.0520.0—8.0
Est. sales 289. Fri.'s sales 437
Fri.'s open int 6,507, up 201
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Fri.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.39294.41794.38594.400+23
Est. sales 31,612. Fri.'s sales 14,617
Fri.'s open int 561,857
