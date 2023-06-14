AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-BChain PPI

June 14, 2023 GMT

Producer Price Index
Period: May
PPI: —0.3%
Core PPI (ex food/energy): unch%
PPI past 12 months: +1.1%
Core PPI (ex food/energy) past 12 months: +2.8%
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.