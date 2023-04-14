April 14, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly percent leaders,
|UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1BabylonHldg
|8.17
|+3.07
|Up
|60.2
|2BrookdaleSL
|4.06
|+1.20
|Up
|42.0
|3TritonIntl
|83.56
|+21.57
|Up
|34.8
|4NYCREITrs
|12.66
|+2.76
|Up
|27.9
|5SonSenLiv
|9.01
|+1.92
|Up
|27.1
|6ZIMIntgShip
|21.65
|+4.26
|Up
|24.5
|7PagsegurDig
|9.25
|+1.51
|Up
|19.5
|8GolLinhas
|2.83
|+.44
|Up
|18.4
|9GpoSuprviell
|2.64
|+.39
|Up
|17.3
|10BancoMacro
|20.76
|+2.97
|Up
|16.7
|11TextainerGp
|36.56
|+4.98
|Up
|15.8
|12POSCO
|78.03
|+10.10
|Up
|14.9
|13ClipperRlty
|5.88
|+.75
|Up
|14.6
|14TrnGasDSur
|11.33
|+1.44
|Up
|14.6
|15Edenor
|9.62
|+1.20
|Up
|14.3
|16CemexSAB
|5.98
|+.74
|Up
|14.1
|17SiriusPoint
|9.38
|+1.16
|Up
|14.1
|18TetraTech
|3.17
|+.39
|Up
|14.0
|19GenworthFn
|6.14
|+.75
|Up
|13.9
|20Glatfelter
|3.61
|+.44
|Up
|13.9
|21Cemig
|3.97
|+.48
|Up
|13.8
|22GpoAvalAcc
|2.65
|+.32
|Up
|13.7
|23ButtrNtwrk
|2.59
|+.31
|Up
|13.6
|24NoEurOil
|14.28
|+1.70
|Up
|13.5
|25Copel
|7.76
|+.92
|Up
|13.5
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1CtzInc
|2.34
|—1.29
|Off
|35.5
|2Tupperware
|1.57
|—
|.85
|Off
|35.1
|3Catalent
|46.32
|—18.63
|Off
|28.7
|4MediaAlph
|10.23
|—3.88
|Off
|27.5
|5SESAI
|2.25
|—
|.52
|Off
|18.8
|6SpiritAero
|28.22
|—6.25
|Off
|18.1
|7CazooGrprs
|2.29
|—
|.47
|Off
|17.0
|8ArcherAvia
|2.14
|—
|.43
|Off
|16.7
|9TorridHldg
|3.55
|—
|.70
|Off
|16.5
|10WeaveCom
|4.49
|—
|.75
|Off
|14.3
|11HudsonPacPrp
|5.64
|—.87
|Off
|13.4
|12Infosys
|15.18
|—2.07
|Off
|12.0
|13Wallbox
|3.23
|—
|.44
|Off
|12.0
|14CI&TInc
|4.63
|—
|.62
|Off
|11.8
|15TevaPharm
|8.29
|—
|.98
|Off
|10.6
|16CityOfficeg
|6.09
|—
|.70
|Off
|10.3
|17PiedmOfcRT
|6.41
|—
|.70
|Off
|9.8
|18Calix
|50.24
|—5.42
|Off
|9.7
|19TritonIntpfD
|20.45
|—2.13
|Off
|9.4
|20RanpakHl
|4.57
|—
|.47
|Off
|9.3
|21XinyuanRErs
|3.32
|—.34
|Off
|9.2
|22CedarFair
|40.94
|—4.10
|Off
|9.1
|23TritonIntpfC
|21.85
|—2.14
|Off
|8.9
|24AmerWell
|2.07
|—
|.20
|Off
|8.8
|25NatlStorage
|39.24
|—3.60
|Off
|8.4
