BC-Weekly percent leaders,

|UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1OscarHlth
|6.54
|+3.18
|Up
|94.6
|2TorridHldg
|4.36
|+1.46
|Up
|50.3
|3GatosSilvr
|6.53
|+1.92
|Up
|41.6
|4Qwest57
|14.85
|+3.90
|Up
|35.6
|5CazooGrprs
|2.49
|+.59
|Up
|31.1
|6Qwest56
|14.26
|+3.36
|Up
|30.8
|7EmergentBio
|10.36
|+2.26
|Up
|27.9
|8AzurePwrGl
|2.49
|+.52
|Up
|26.4
|9VertAerosp
|2.12
|+.42
|Up
|24.7
|10FREYERBat
|8.89
|+1.76
|Up
|24.7
|11SLGreenpfI
|18.63
|+3.56
|Up
|23.6
|12IHSHldg
|8.76
|+1.64
|Up
|23.0
|13Wallbox
|4.89
|+.91
|Up
|22.9
|14PVHCorp
|89.16
|+16.40
|Up
|22.5
|15BrookdaleSL
|2.95
|+.54
|Up
|22.4
|16Sprinklr
|12.96
|+2.37
|Up
|22.4
|17CoeurMining
|3.99
|+.69
|Up
|20.9
|18Sweetgreen
|7.84
|+1.35
|Up
|20.8
|19CarvanaA
|9.79
|+1.60
|Up
|19.5
|20VicariSurA
|2.27
|+.37
|Up
|19.5
|21NoEurOil
|12.54
|+2.02
|Up
|19.2
|22BlackBerry
|4.56
|+.72
|Up
|18.8
|23GenieEngy
|13.82
|+2.17
|Up
|18.6
|24VistaO&G
|19.79
|+3.00
|Up
|17.9
|25OwensMinor
|14.55
|+2.19
|Up
|17.7
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1CharahSolrs
|2.09
|—1.44
|Off
|40.8
|2SonSenLiv
|6.79
|—3.43
|Off
|33.6
|3Kaleyra
|1.65
|—
|.37
|Off
|18.3
|4BabylonHldg
|5.09
|—1.11
|Off
|17.9
|5agilonhlth
|23.75
|—4.94
|Off
|17.2
|6FranklinCov
|38.47
|—7.67
|Off
|16.6
|7BPPrud
|7.64
|—1.23
|Off
|13.9
|8StemInc
|5.67
|—
|.70
|Off
|11.0
|9SuperiorInds
|4.95
|—
|.44
|Off
|8.2
|10ViaOpADR
|2.70
|—.24
|Off
|8.2
|11NiaMpfB
|82.16
|—6.84
|Off
|7.7
|12DaqoNewEn
|46.84
|—3.81
|Off
|7.5
|13HyliionHld
|1.98
|—
|.16
|Off
|7.5
|14UniFirst
|176.23
|—14.18
|Off
|7.4
|15ManchestUtd
|22.15
|—1.77
|Off
|7.4
|16MiXTelem
|7.75
|—
|.51
|Off
|6.2
|17InspireMedSy
|234.07
|—14.28
|Off
|5.7
|18MetroBkHld
|33.89
|—1.89
|Off
|5.3
|19NoahHoldings
|16.55
|—.85
|Off
|4.9
|20SunlTech
|8.50
|—
|.43
|Off
|4.8
|21Biohavenn
|13.66
|—
|.63
|Off
|4.4
|22GravitEducrs
|13.71
|—.61
|Off
|4.3
|23NaviosMpfG
|21.50
|—
|.95
|Off
|4.2
|24GameStops
|23.02
|—
|.96
|Off
|4.0
|25DelekLogist
|47.42
|—1.94
|Off
|3.9
