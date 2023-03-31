BC-Weekly percent leaders,

AP NEWS
    March 31, 2023 GMT
    UPS AND DOWNS
    NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
    shows the New York Stock Exchange
    stocks and warrants that have gone up
    the most and down the most in the
    past week based on percent of change.

    Only securities with closing prices or

    previous closing prices of at least $2
    and at least 1000 shares tradedare
    included. Net and precentage changes
    are the difference between last week's
    closing and this week's closing.
    UPS
    Name LastChgPct.
    1OscarHlth6.54+3.18Up94.6
    2TorridHldg4.36+1.46Up50.3
    3GatosSilvr6.53+1.92Up41.6
    4Qwest5714.85+3.90Up35.6
    5CazooGrprs2.49+.59Up31.1
    6Qwest5614.26+3.36Up30.8
    7EmergentBio10.36+2.26Up27.9
    8AzurePwrGl2.49+.52Up26.4
    9VertAerosp2.12+.42Up24.7
    10FREYERBat8.89+1.76Up24.7
    11SLGreenpfI18.63+3.56Up23.6
    12IHSHldg8.76+1.64Up23.0
    13Wallbox4.89+.91Up22.9
    14PVHCorp89.16+16.40Up22.5
    15BrookdaleSL2.95+.54Up22.4
    16Sprinklr12.96+2.37Up22.4
    17CoeurMining3.99+.69Up20.9
    18Sweetgreen7.84+1.35Up20.8
    19CarvanaA9.79+1.60Up19.5
    20VicariSurA2.27+.37Up19.5
    21NoEurOil12.54+2.02Up19.2
    22BlackBerry4.56+.72Up18.8
    23GenieEngy13.82+2.17Up18.6
    24VistaO&amp;G19.79+3.00Up17.9
    25OwensMinor14.55+2.19Up17.7
    DOWNS
    Name LastChgPct.
    1CharahSolrs2.09—1.44Off40.8
    2SonSenLiv6.79—3.43Off33.6
    3Kaleyra1.65.37Off18.3
    4BabylonHldg5.09—1.11Off17.9
    5agilonhlth23.75—4.94Off17.2
    6FranklinCov38.47—7.67Off16.6
    7BPPrud7.64—1.23Off13.9
    8StemInc5.67.70Off11.0
    9SuperiorInds4.95.44Off8.2
    10ViaOpADR2.70—.24Off8.2
    11NiaMpfB82.16—6.84Off7.7
    12DaqoNewEn46.84—3.81Off7.5
    13HyliionHld1.98.16Off7.5
    14UniFirst176.23—14.18Off7.4
    15ManchestUtd22.15—1.77Off7.4
    16MiXTelem7.75.51Off6.2
    17InspireMedSy234.07—14.28Off5.7
    18MetroBkHld33.89—1.89Off5.3
    19NoahHoldings16.55—.85Off4.9
    20SunlTech8.50.43Off4.8
    21Biohavenn13.66.63Off4.4
    22GravitEducrs13.71—.61Off4.3
    23NaviosMpfG21.50.95Off4.2
    24GameStops23.02.96Off4.0
    25DelekLogist47.42—1.94Off3.9
