June 22, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|33
|30
|.524
|5
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|31
|34
|.477
|8
|Salem (Boston)
|30
|33
|.476
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|29
|32
|.475
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|28
|36
|.438
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|34
|29
|.540
|4½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|30
|.531
|5
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|30
|34
|.469
|9
|Fayetteville
|30
|35
|.462
|9½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|26
|39
|.400
|13½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Lynchburg 4, Carolina 3
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, canc.
Down East 8, Salem 3
Delmarva 3, Augusta 2
Fredericksburg 0, Columbia 0, susp. bottom of 3rd
Charleston 9, Fayetteville 6
|Wednesday's Games
Fredericksburg at Columbia, canc.
Lynchburg 5, Carolina 2
Myrtle Beach 9, Kannapolis 3
Down East at Salem, canc.
Augusta at Delmarva, canc.
Fayetteville 1, Charleston 0
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.