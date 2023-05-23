AP WNBA Power Poll

AP NEWS
    By The Associated PressMay 23, 2023 GMT

    The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 22, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

    WLPtsPvHighLow
    1. Las Vegas (12)10144111
    2. Connecticut20125424
    3. Washington11116325
    4. New York11112225
    5. Chicago2098837
    6. Dallas1081557
    7. Los Angeles10761069
    8. Phoenix02465811
    9. Atlanta01447611
    10. Minnesota01439810
    11. Indiana022012812
    11. Seattle0120111112
