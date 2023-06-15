AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX- noon

June 15, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.04+.20
Altria44.25+.30
AmerenCp83.26+.42
AmExpress173.17—1.30
ArchDanM74.48+1.33
AutoZone2462.58+63.16
BPPLC35.31+.26
Boeing219.40+2.50
BristMySq64.58+.42
Brunswick86.01.32
CampbSoup46.12+.21
Chevron159.05+1.96
Citigroup48.13.12
CocaCola60.96+.56
ConAgraBr34.71.25
ConocoPhil104.45+1.78
Corning33.87+.63
CurtissWright174.13.01
DTEEnergy113.23+1.23
DeereCo404.16+5.11
DillardsInc336.11—1.05
Disney92.32.14
DuPont69.90.04
EmersonElec88.01+2.17
Entergy101.77+.47
ExxonMobil106.53+1.37
FMCCorp106.00+1.46
FirstEnergy38.99+.17
FootLocker27.60+.38
FordMot14.37+.17
GenDynam213.88+1.74
GenlElec104.65.05
GenMill80.84+.19
HPInc31.27+.32
Halliburton32.65+.60
Hershey260.04.56
HomeDepot301.44+1.73
IBM138.36+1.16
IntlPaper31.70.11
JohnsonJn163.09+1.53
KrogerCo45.30—1.92
LindsayCorp126.00+2.11
LockheedM456.75+4.20
LowesCos218.25+3.39
MarathonOil23.53+.72
McDonalds292.15+3.71
NCRCorp24.85+.04
Nucor150.86+.22
OGEEnergy36.54+.33
OccidentPet58.76+.29
ONEOK61.08+.65
PG&amp;ECorp17.29+.05
Pfizer39.72+.36
ProctGamb147.85+1.43
RaythnTech97.70+.84
RexAmRescS34.35.07
RockwellAuto317.54+4.42
Schlumbrg48.06+.79
SnapOn273.80+2.02
Textron65.93+.64
3MCo103.43+1.48
Timken85.18+1.08
TraneTech184.02+2.64
UnionPacif205.44+2.70
USSteel23.79+.23
VerizonComm36.38+.65
ViadCorp24.33.12
WalMart157.80+.93
WellsFargo42.13+.05
WilliamsCos30.68+.48
Winnebago65.100.39
YumBrands138.15+1.80
