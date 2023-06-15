BC-Merc Table,1st Add

AP NEWS
June 15, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul522.0528.0520.5525.0+2.0
Sep532.0539.0529.5539.0+6.5
Nov542.0545.5539.0545.5+4.0
Est. sales 553. Wed.'s sales 1,117
Wed.'s open int 7,321
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.820
Wed.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.48594.50294.47794.497
Est. sales 10,024. Wed.'s sales 16,440
Wed.'s open int 503,366
