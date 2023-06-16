June 16, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|25
|35
|.417
|9
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|37
|.373
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|32
|28
|.533
|10½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|31
|29
|.517
|11½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|30
|30
|.500
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|33
|.450
|15½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|23
|37
|.383
|19½
___
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 7
Lakeland 4, Dunedin 3
Clearwater 8, Tampa 4
Fort Myers 7, Bradenton 4
Jupiter 3, Daytona 1
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 4 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon
Lakeland at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Clearwater, noon
Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon
Jupiter at Daytona, 5 p.m.