BC-Merc Table,1st Add

June 7, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul495.0507.0493.5507.0+14.5
Sep512.5521.5511.5519.5+9.0
Nov528.5535.5526.0535.5+8.5
Jan547.5547.5547.5547.5+9.0
Est. sales 808. Tue.'s sales 546
Tue.'s open int 7,316, up 160
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Tue.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.47594.47794.44294.4673
Est. sales 12,750. Tue.'s sales 14,907
Tue.'s open int 4,381,370
