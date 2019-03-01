Mariners 7, Brewers 3
|Milwaukee
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Spnnbrg lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Grdon 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stk Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kpach 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Grisham rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Frley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Allmand 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ackly pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hirston ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nat.Orf 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cor.Ray cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Tylor rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Thmllms lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Szuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|L.Erceg dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lberato rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Crwford ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lobaton c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Au.Nola c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|010—3
|Seattle
|140
|100
|01x—7
E_Hiura (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Seattle 8. 2B_Kopach (1), Lobaton (1), Nola (1). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Spangenberg (2), Grisham (1), Perez (2), Haniger (1), Santana (2). SB_Gordon (1), Fraley (1). SF_Haniger (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Burnes L, 0-1
|1 1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Petricka
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wahl
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Benoit
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houser
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Guerra
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barker
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Sheffield W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rumbelow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milone
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Walker
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tenuta S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Altavilla (Pina).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeremie Rehak.