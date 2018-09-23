Marlins 6, Reds 0
|Cincinnati
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schbler lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dean lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Glloway lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brnhart 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O’Brien 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ervin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rcinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grrro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Lrenzen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wa.Prlt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Je.Ryes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|D.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|14
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|Miami
|004
|020
|00x—6
E_Gennett (11), Casali (4). DP_Cincinnati 2, Miami 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Miami 9. HR_Wallach (1).
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Lorenzen L,3-2
|4
|9
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Romano
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Richards W,4-9
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rucinski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Romano 2.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.