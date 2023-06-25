June 25, 2023 GMT
Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|38
|30
|.559
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|34
|34
|.500
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|26
|42
|.382
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|xRancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|34
|31
|.523
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|31
|34
|.477
|8½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|24
|44
|.353
|17
___
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 0
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2
Fresno 16, Modesto 4
Stockton 7, San Jose 3
|Saturday's Games
Fresno 5, Modesto 4
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 1
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4
San Jose 7, Stockton 1
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.