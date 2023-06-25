AP NEWS
    Single-A California League Glance

    June 25, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    x-First Half Winner
    WLPct.GB
    x-San Jose (San Francisco)4127.603
    Fresno (Colorado)3830.5593
    Modesto (Seattle)3434.5007
    Stockton (Oakland)2642.38215

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    xRancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)4127.603
    Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3431.523
    Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3134.477
    Visalia (Arizona)2444.35317

    ___

    Friday's Games

    Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 0

    Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2

    Fresno 16, Modesto 4

    Stockton 7, San Jose 3

    Saturday's Games

    Fresno 5, Modesto 4

    Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 1

    Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4

    San Jose 7, Stockton 1

    Sunday's Games

    Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

    San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

    Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

    Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.

