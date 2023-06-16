BC-150-actives-e

June 16, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|14538
|21.65
|21.45
|21.49
|AMCEnt
|20980
|4.83
|4.70
|4.72—.05
|AMCEntpf
|14641
|1.72
|1.68
|1.71+.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|81215
|16.13
|16.02
|16.04+.01
|AbbottLab 2.04
|18325
|106.14
|105.37
|106.05+1.03
|AbbVie 5.92
|20540
|138.18
|136.49
|138.05+2.16
|Alibaba
|49697
|94.29
|92.67
|93.12+.92
|Altria 3.76f
|22723
|44.24
|43.92
|44.15—.01
|Ambev .05e
|22498
|3.13
|3.08
|3.12—.01
|Amcor .48
|36915
|10.34
|10.27
|10.32+.04
|ArchrAvi
|13793
|4.50
|4.25
|4.26—.19
|ArkInnova .78e
|22074
|45.00
|44.40
|44.71+.17
|BcoBrad .04a
|17401
|3.53
|3.48
|3.52
|BkofAm .88
|102874
|29.68
|29.29
|29.39+.02
|Barclay .15e
|19384
|7.94
|7.89
|7.93+.01
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|19489
|16.69
|16.49
|16.68+.19
|BerkHB
|19810
|341.30
|338.73
|339.58—.24
|Boeing
|18638
|223.87
|220.11
|221.11+1.70
|BostonSci
|22309
|54.69
|54.19
|54.63+.65
|BrMySq 2.28
|29586
|65.04
|64.61
|64.91+.24
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|26860
|69.59
|68.25
|68.96—.54
|Carnival
|116028
|16.40
|15.85
|15.91—.21
|CarrGlb .74f
|17263
|47.41
|46.89
|47.03+.49
|CarvanaA
|100727
|28.52
|25.69
|26.14—.24
|Caterpillar 5.20f
|13597
|250.89
|246.78
|246.99—.68
|ChrgePt
|16233
|9.16
|8.86
|8.90—.15
|Chevron 6.04f
|31273
|159.24
|157.60
|158.07—.21
|Citigroup 2.04
|29063
|48.84
|48.26
|48.34—.22
|CocaCola 1.84f
|51078
|61.87
|61.48
|61.80+.57
|Coherent
|28494
|57.39
|54.16
|54.71+3.44
|Colerra .80f
|15914
|25.26
|25.01
|25.11+.03
|ConocoPhil 2.80e
|16113
|105.45
|104.47
|104.82+.67
|Corning 1.12f
|40802
|35.45
|34.54
|34.96+1.12
|Corteva .60
|17671
|57.87
|57.18
|57.24—.44
|DeltaAir
|21690
|42.90
|42.55
|42.81—.07
|DevonE .80f
|15596
|50.16
|49.64
|49.89+.29
|DxSCBer
|27918
|26.85
|25.94
|26.73+.36
|DirSPBr
|34085
|14.32
|14.08
|14.24—.05
|DxSOXBr
|167673
|10.02
|9.48
|9.89+.09
|DxBiotBll
|45500
|7.54
|7.25
|7.31—.02
|DxSOXBl
|169824
|26.79
|25.38
|25.73—.22
|Dir30TrBul
|41331
|7.84
|7.78
|7.84—.09
|DrxSCBull .41e
|32463
|36.49
|35.26
|35.43—.46
|DrxSPBull
|15700
|90.70
|89.25
|89.66+.26
|Disney
|41047
|92.97
|91.72
|92.10—.84
|DomEngy 2.67
|14121
|53.80
|53.06
|53.74+.87
|DowInc 2.80
|23607
|53.31
|52.60
|52.77—.71
|DuPont 1.44f
|13055
|70.01
|69.02
|69.10—.61
|DukeEngy 4f
|15333
|92.85
|91.94
|92.59+.90
|Eneti
|16811
|13.46
|12.43
|12.73+1.01
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|56519
|106.77
|105.46
|105.72—.17
|FordM .60a
|108150
|14.61
|14.44
|14.47+.02
|FrptMcM .30
|42569
|40.15
|39.58
|39.73—.35
|fuboTV
|21738
|2.27
|2.15
|2.18—.02
|GenElec .32
|29756
|108.90
|105.94
|107.94+2.53
|GenMotors .36
|28695
|38.25
|37.65
|37.90—.13
|GinkgoBi
|20227
|1.98
|1.91
|1.94—.01
|Hallibrtn .64
|17769
|32.91
|32.46
|32.59—.12
|HeclaM .01e
|17205
|5.30
|5.16
|5.27+.04
|HPEnt .48
|27020
|17.54
|17.28
|17.34—.11
|HomeDp 8.36
|18150
|304.45
|301.71
|302.48+.46
|iShBrazil .67e
|20476
|32.44
|32.10
|32.44—.22
|iShSilver
|15182
|22.20
|21.100
|22.18+.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|83509
|29.25
|28.97
|29.00—.08
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|20573
|445.48
|443.08
|443.86+.65
|iShEMkts .59e
|44246
|41.09
|40.91
|40.93—.09
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|19739
|107.62
|107.46
|107.60—.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|20537
|102.71
|102.36
|102.67—.33
|iSEafe 1.66e
|26462
|73.91
|73.70
|73.79+.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|38739
|75.11
|74.93
|75.03—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|61743
|186.73
|186.38
|186.65—.79
|ItauUnH
|26476
|5.87
|5.79
|5.87—.04
|JPMorgCh 4
|35278
|143.28
|142.50
|143.06—.03
|JohnJn 5.19f
|32148
|164.86
|163.89
|164.31+.58
|Keycorp .82f
|24510
|10.20
|9.88
|9.94—.15
|KindMorg 1.11f
|31477
|17.08
|16.95
|17.02+.01
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|25632
|30.17
|29.62
|29.66—.15
|Kroger 1.04
|15021
|46.08
|45.50
|45.68—.26
|LloydBkg .14e
|37013
|2.29
|2.27
|2.28—.01
|LumenTch
|23275
|2.28
|2.19
|2.21—.05
|Macys .66f
|15634
|16.34
|15.86
|15.89—.10
|MarathnO .40f
|19452
|23.51
|23.30
|23.41+.12
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|22072
|89.48
|88.28
|89.42+1.17
|Merck 2.92
|31651
|110.46
|109.46
|110.05+.65
|MorgStan 3.10
|15292
|89.65
|88.66
|88.83—.23
|NYCmtyB .68
|13577
|11.00
|10.76
|10.78—.17
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|28828
|43.59
|42.88
|43.59+.89
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|34779
|76.02
|74.72
|75.85+1.49
|NikeB
|1.36
|25874
|114.56
|113.06
|113.57+1.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|23692
|4.29
|4.25
|4.26+.02
|NorwCruis
|21015
|19.77
|19.26
|19.32—.22
|NuHldg
|16074
|7.46
|7.37
|7.41—.01
|OcciPet .72f
|21436
|58.80
|58.47
|58.66+.24
|Oracle 1.60
|37345
|127.40
|125.15
|125.88—.67
|PG&ECp
|38267
|17.45
|17.28
|17.44+.19
|Palantir
|211487
|16.91
|16.32
|16.40—.20
|Petrobras 2.87e
|22786
|13.83
|13.65
|13.83+.04
|Pfizer 1.60f
|71464
|40.26
|39.85
|40.16+.41
|PhilipMor 5.08
|14666
|95.52
|94.69
|95.49+.76
|ProLogis 3.48f
|13946
|124.42
|122.41
|123.26+1.54
|PrVixST
|13581
|5.71
|5.62
|5.63—.07
|ProctGam 3.76
|28917
|149.87
|148.90
|149.78+1.33
|ProShtQQQ
|54102
|10.71
|10.61
|10.68+.01
|ProShSP
|21101
|14.09
|14.01
|14.07—.01
|QuantmS
|16278
|8.04
|7.62
|7.65—.25
|RaythTch 2.36f
|17927
|99.01
|98.13
|98.25+.25
|RltyInco 3.07f
|13038
|61.65
|61.11
|61.40+.17
|RegionsFn .80
|13602
|18.48
|18.14
|18.26—.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|128459
|443.18
|440.77
|441.56—1.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|32349
|44.00
|43.00
|43.22—.45
|SpdrRetl .49e
|14487
|64.14
|62.98
|63.05—.66
|Salesforce
|22347
|213.54
|210.60
|211.25—.67
|Schlmbrg 1f
|19097
|48.40
|47.79
|47.88—.02
|Schwab 1f
|21791
|55.89
|55.10
|55.19—.32
|Shopifys
|30453
|67.36
|65.27
|65.76—.34
|Skillz
|13170
|.71
|.65
|.66—.03
|SnapIncA
|34318
|10.84
|10.55
|10.57—.09
|SouthnCo 2.72
|21028
|71.76
|70.56
|71.60+.84
|SwstAirl .72
|14261
|34.28
|33.81
|33.93—.04
|SwstnEngy
|22580
|5.55
|5.47
|5.49
|Square
|17795
|67.79
|66.47
|67.41+1.22
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|17738
|133.25
|132.56
|132.91+.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|20470
|74.98
|74.69
|74.93+.35
|SPEngy 2.04e
|20088
|81.51
|80.78
|81.06+.08
|SPDRFncl .46e
|49639
|33.83
|33.61
|33.69+.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|23654
|106.60
|105.76
|105.88+.26
|SPTech .78e
|15531
|176.30
|173.97
|174.34—.29
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19441
|67.74
|67.05
|67.65+.71
|TALEduc
|13476
|6.78
|6.45
|6.47—.07
|TJX 1.33f
|13888
|82.17
|81.10
|81.48
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|17639
|105.75
|104.35
|104.89—.29
|Target 4.40f
|16869
|138.06
|135.55
|135.66—2.18
|TruistFn 2.08
|23753
|32.36
|31.74
|32.03—.19
|UberTch
|30169
|43.17
|42.53
|43.00—.36
|UiPath
|23391
|18.63
|18.22
|18.38—.37
|USBancrp 1.92
|28107
|33.58
|33.00
|33.15—.15
|USNGas
|39044
|7.07
|6.93
|6.97—.05
|UntySftw
|55284
|43.97
|41.89
|43.73+2.06
|ValeSA 3.08e
|23774
|14.43
|14.28
|14.43—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|39349
|31.52
|30.90
|31.52+.52
|VangEmg 1.10e
|20218
|42.15
|41.99
|42.02—.07
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|35547
|47.55
|47.40
|47.48+.15
|VerizonCm 2.61
|49493
|36.69
|36.41
|36.48+.04
|VirgnGal
|459164
|5.97
|5.15
|5.23+1.17
|Visa 1.80
|25821
|228.03
|226.08
|228.00+1.83
|WalMart 2.28
|20658
|158.15
|156.95
|157.52—.21
|WeWork
|20437
|.23
|.22
|.22+.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|44287
|42.74
|42.06
|42.35—.01
|WmsCos 1.79f
|16941
|30.78
|30.51
|30.69+.12
|Xpeng
|40047
|11.87
|11.58
|11.65+.06
