AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Double-A Eastern League Glance

    June 15, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    Northeast Division
    WLPct.GB
    Portland (Boston)3622.621
    Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3622.621
    New Hampshire (Toronto)3027.526
    Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2829.491
    Hartford (Colorado)2533.43111
    Reading (Philadelphia)2236.37914

    Southwest Division
    WLPct.GB
    Erie (Detroit)3227.542
    Altoona (Pittsburgh)3027.5261
    Akron (Cleveland)2928.5092
    Harrisburg (Washington)2830.483
    Richmond (San Francisco)2732.4585
    Bowie (Baltimore)2434.414

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Richmond 5, Bowie 1, 1st game

    Richmond 2, Bowie 0, 2nd game

    Erie 9, Harrisburg 5

    Akron at New Hampshire, ppd.

    Portland at Binghamton, ppd.

    Somerset 5, Altoona 4

    Hartford 7, Reading 2

    Thursday's Games

    Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

    Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5 p.m.

    Akron at New Hampshire, 2, 5:05 p.m.

    Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

    Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

    Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

    Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

    Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

    Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

    Portland at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

    Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

    Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

    Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

    Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.