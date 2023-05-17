AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    May 17, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc16.60+.07
    Altria45.07.02
    AmerenCp83.40.12
    AmExpress151.68+3.27
    ArchDanM72.63.52
    AutoZone2674.95+1.49
    BPPLC35.97+.43
    Boeing206.52+5.65
    BristMySq66.19.83
    Brunswick77.15+1.41
    CampbSoup53.06+.04
    Chevron155.60+2.09
    Citigroup46.67+1.39
    CocaCola63.00.22
    ConAgraBr36.45+.01
    ConocoPhil99.99+1.92
    Corning30.72+.09
    CurtissWright165.79+2.43
    DTEEnergy109.23—1.03
    DeereCo370.08+7.40
    DillardsInc290.43+10.84
    Disney92.10+1.12
    DuPont65.45+.45
    EmersonElec81.78+.63
    Entergy101.92—1.08
    ExxonMobil104.72+2.20
    FMCCorp108.10.20
    FirstEnergy37.97.18
    FootLocker40.42+1.32
    FordMot11.50+.25
    GenDynam210.51+2.92
    GenlElec102.47+1.34
    GenMill88.93—1.33
    HPInc30.12+.46
    Halliburton28.76+.88
    Hershey265.73—3.50
    HomeDepot291.99+9.66
    IBM125.09+1.63
    IntlPaper31.80+.32
    JohnsonJn158.21—1.13
    KrogerCo49.01+.08
    LindsayCorp118.02+1.27
    LockheedM456.19+8.46
    LowesCos204.64+5.42
    MarathonOil22.60+.63
    McDonalds293.28.87
    NCRCorp23.99+.53
    Nucor139.24+2.46
    OGEEnergy36.59.04
    OccidentPet58.90+.76
    ONEOK56.99+.41
    PG&amp;ECorp16.81.05
    Pfizer36.64.37
    ProctGamb154.40—1.34
    RaythnTech96.81+1.35
    RexAmRescS29.13+.74
    RockwellAuto273.86+3.88
    Schlumbrg43.96+.71
    SnapOn256.28+1.69
    Textron64.12+.89
    3MCo99.17+1.16
    Timken74.89+2.04
    TraneTech174.68+1.81
    UnionPacif198.56+1.69
    USSteel21.62+.64
    VerizonComm36.16+.11
    ViadCorp22.27+.31
    WalMart149.02.76
    WellsFargo40.19+1.80
    WilliamsCos28.93+.28
    Winnebago56.87+1.64
    YumBrands137.71—1.07
