June 13, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.95
|+.02
|Altria
|45.88
|+.35
|AmerenCp
|82.69
|—
|.22
|AmExpress
|175.35
|+1.71
|ArchDanM
|74.26
|+1.09
|AutoZone
|2414.15
|—
|.86
|BPPLC
|35.25
|+.48
|Boeing
|222.34
|+.78
|BristMySq
|64.72
|—
|.05
|Brunswick
|89.95
|+4.89
|CampbSoup
|46.09
|+.11
|Chevron
|159.33
|+2.00
|Citigroup
|49.27
|+.82
|CocaCola
|60.62
|+.41
|ConAgraBr
|34.36
|+.04
|ConocoPhil
|104.27
|+1.45
|Corning
|33.07
|+.24
|CurtissWright
|177.59
|+.45
|DTEEnergy
|111.45
|+.29
|DeereCo
|399.21+12.08
|DillardsInc
|348.74
|+6.98
|Disney
|93.86
|+.72
|DuPont
|71.20
|+1.48
|EmersonElec
|86.15
|+2.08
|Entergy
|100.74
|—
|.55
|ExxonMobil
|106.79
|+.37
|FMCCorp
|105.11
|+.01
|FirstEnergy
|38.81
|+.06
|FootLocker
|26.79
|+.05
|FordMot
|14.04
|+.26
|GenDynam
|214.25
|+1.18
|GenlElec
|107.00
|+.77
|GenMill
|80.99
|—
|.60
|HPInc
|30.80
|+.63
|Halliburton
|33.31
|+1.58
|Hershey
|257.32
|+2.13
|HomeDepot
|301.80
|+.94
|IBM
|137.93
|+1.51
|IntlPaper
|31.86
|+.53
|JohnsonJn
|160.58
|+.68
|KrogerCo
|46.88
|+.50
|LindsayCorp
|126.57
|+2.38
|LockheedM
|454.32
|—5.55
|LowesCos
|216.85
|+3.49
|MarathonOil
|23.69
|+.44
|McDonalds
|288.31
|—
|.26
|NCRCorp
|25.34
|+.09
|Nucor
|153.59
|+5.11
|OGEEnergy
|36.23
|+.02
|OccidentPet
|59.47
|+.28
|ONEOK
|60.68
|+.88
|PG&ECorp
|17.00
|+.06
|Pfizer
|40.29
|+.39
|ProctGamb
|145.48
|+.07
|RaythnTech
|100.59
|+1.17
|RexAmRescS
|34.44
|+.75
|RockwellAuto
|314.15
|+4.37
|Schlumbrg
|48.42
|+1.40
|SnapOn
|271.82
|+4.56
|Textron
|66.46
|+.74
|3MCo
|102.57
|+1.31
|Timken
|86.54
|+2.36
|TraneTech
|180.01
|+4.24
|UnionPacif
|198.57
|—
|.39
|USSteel
|23.55
|+1.03
|VerizonComm
|35.66
|+.05
|ViadCorp
|25.54
|—
|.02
|WalMart
|155.33
|+1.23
|WellsFargo
|42.85
|+1.02
|WilliamsCos
|30.66
|+.10
|Winnebago
|66.99
|+1.65
|YumBrands
|135.71
|+1.08