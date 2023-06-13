BC-KX-STOX- noon

AP NEWS
June 13, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.95+.02
Altria45.88+.35
AmerenCp82.69.22
AmExpress175.35+1.71
ArchDanM74.26+1.09
AutoZone2414.15.86
BPPLC35.25+.48
Boeing222.34+.78
BristMySq64.72.05
Brunswick89.95+4.89
CampbSoup46.09+.11
Chevron159.33+2.00
Citigroup49.27+.82
CocaCola60.62+.41
ConAgraBr34.36+.04
ConocoPhil104.27+1.45
Corning33.07+.24
CurtissWright177.59+.45
DTEEnergy111.45+.29
DeereCo399.21+12.08
DillardsInc348.74+6.98
Disney93.86+.72
DuPont71.20+1.48
EmersonElec86.15+2.08
Entergy100.74.55
ExxonMobil106.79+.37
FMCCorp105.11+.01
FirstEnergy38.81+.06
FootLocker26.79+.05
FordMot14.04+.26
GenDynam214.25+1.18
GenlElec107.00+.77
GenMill80.99.60
HPInc30.80+.63
Halliburton33.31+1.58
Hershey257.32+2.13
HomeDepot301.80+.94
IBM137.93+1.51
IntlPaper31.86+.53
JohnsonJn160.58+.68
KrogerCo46.88+.50
LindsayCorp126.57+2.38
LockheedM454.32—5.55
LowesCos216.85+3.49
MarathonOil23.69+.44
McDonalds288.31.26
NCRCorp25.34+.09
Nucor153.59+5.11
OGEEnergy36.23+.02
OccidentPet59.47+.28
ONEOK60.68+.88
PG&amp;ECorp17.00+.06
Pfizer40.29+.39
ProctGamb145.48+.07
RaythnTech100.59+1.17
RexAmRescS34.44+.75
RockwellAuto314.15+4.37
Schlumbrg48.42+1.40
SnapOn271.82+4.56
Textron66.46+.74
3MCo102.57+1.31
Timken86.54+2.36
TraneTech180.01+4.24
UnionPacif198.57.39
USSteel23.55+1.03
VerizonComm35.66+.05
ViadCorp25.54.02
WalMart155.33+1.23
WellsFargo42.85+1.02
WilliamsCos30.66+.10
Winnebago66.99+1.65
YumBrands135.71+1.08
