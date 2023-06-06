AP WNBA Power Poll

AP NEWS
    By The Associated PressJune 6, 2023 GMT

    The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 5, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

    WLPtsPvHighLow
    1. Las Vegas (11)60132111
    2. Connecticut61121222
    3. New York42110333
    4. Chicago4392447
    5. Washington3384546
    6. Los Angeles3281748
    7. Dallas3370658
    8. Atlanta2357979
    9. Phoenix13408810
    10. Indiana143510911
    11. Minnesota162512911
    12. Seattle0411111212
