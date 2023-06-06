AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 5, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (11) 6 0 132 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 6 1 121 2 2 2 3. New York 4 2 110 3 3 3 4. Chicago 4 3 92 4 4 7 5. Washington 3 3 84 5 4 6 6. Los Angeles 3 2 81 7 4 8 7. Dallas 3 3 70 6 5 8 8. Atlanta 2 3 57 9 7 9 9. Phoenix 1 3 40 8 8 10 10. Indiana 1 4 35 10 9 11 11. Minnesota 1 6 25 12 9 11 12. Seattle 0 4 11 11 12 12