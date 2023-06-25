AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Atlantic League Glance

    By The Associated PressJune 25, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Southern Maryland2722.551
    York2722.551
    Long Island2823.549
    Lancaster2028.417
    Staten Island1533.31211½

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Gastonia3615.706
    High Point3516.6881
    Lexington2129.42014½
    Charleston1929.39615½
    Frederick2031.39216

    ___

    Friday's Games

    Long Island at Lancaster, ppd.

    Southern Maryland 3, High Point 1

    Charleston 6, Lexington 1

    Gastonia 7, Staten Island 1

    York at Frederick, ppd.

    Saturday's Games

    Frederick 8, York 7, 1st game

    Frederick 12, York 11, 1st game

    Long Island 11, Lancaster, 5, 1st game

    Lancaster 7, Long Island 3, 2nd game

    Gastonia 12, Staten Island 3

    High Point 19, Southern Maryland 4

    Charleston 6, Lexington 5, 12 innings

    Sunday's Games

    Gastonia at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

    Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

    York at Frederick, 1 p.m.

    Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

    High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Staten Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.

    Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

    Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

    High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

    Lancaster at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.