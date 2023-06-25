June 25, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|York
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Long Island
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Lancaster
|20
|28
|.417
|6½
|Staten Island
|15
|33
|.312
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|High Point
|35
|16
|.688
|1
|Lexington
|21
|29
|.420
|14½
|Charleston
|19
|29
|.396
|15½
|Frederick
|20
|31
|.392
|16
___
|Friday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, ppd.
Southern Maryland 3, High Point 1
Charleston 6, Lexington 1
Gastonia 7, Staten Island 1
York at Frederick, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Frederick 8, York 7, 1st game
Frederick 12, York 11, 1st game
Long Island 11, Lancaster, 5, 1st game
Lancaster 7, Long Island 3, 2nd game
Gastonia 12, Staten Island 3
High Point 19, Southern Maryland 4
Charleston 6, Lexington 5, 12 innings
|Sunday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at Frederick, 1 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Staten Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.
Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.