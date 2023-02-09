Himax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $42.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Taiwan, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 27 cents per share.

The fabless semiconductor company posted revenue of $262.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $237 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Himax expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 10 cents.

