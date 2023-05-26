May 26, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|487.5
|489.5
|485.0
|487.0
|—2.0
|Sep
|511.5
|513.0
|510.5
|511.0
|—2.0
|Est. sales 428.
|Thu.'s sales 386
|Thu.'s open int 6,306,
|up 79
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Thu.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.365
|94.427
|94.365
|94.377
|+
|5
|Est. sales 14,617.
|Thu.'s sales 21,545
|Thu.'s open int 563,801,
|up 1,940