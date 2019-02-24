Nationals 12, Cardinals 2
|Washington
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Crpnter 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|T.Edman pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Eaton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Carlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|B.Snydr rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Arzrena lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrmljos ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rdrguez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stvnson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|L.Thmas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Jones cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Fr.Pena c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Noll 3b
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Ed.Sosa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T.Gshue c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|34
|12
|12
|11
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Washington
|013
|004
|301—12
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|000—2
E_Robles (1). DP_Washington 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Stevenson (1), Wilson (1), Noll (1), Severino (1), Gushue (1), Robinson (2). HR_Wilson (1), Noll (1), O’Neill (1). SB_Jones (1). SF_Adams (1), Robles (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Fedde W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Voth
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Glover
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Williams
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pena
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGowin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Nuno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Wacha L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ponce de Leon
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Shreve
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cabrera
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Morales
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Elledge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by_McGowin (Carlson).
WP_McGowin, Ponce de Leon, Shreve, Gant.
PB_Severino.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, CB Bucknor; Third, Carlos Torres.