    Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

    June 22, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    WLPct.GB
    Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4921.700
    Round Rock (Texas)4129.5868
    Reno (Arizona)4031.563
    Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3436.48615
    Tacoma (Seattle)3437.47915½
    Sacramento (San Francisco)3337.47115½
    Las Vegas (Oakland)3239.45117½
    Sugar Land (Houston)3239.45117½
    El Paso (San Diego)3140.43718½
    Albuquerque (Colorado)2744.38022½

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, canc.

    Oklahoma City 1, Las Vegas 0

    El Paso 7, Tacoma 6

    Salt Lake 7, Sugarland 4

    Reno 8, Albuquerque 6

    Thursday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

