June 22, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|21
|.700
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|41
|29
|.586
|8
|Reno (Arizona)
|40
|31
|.563
|9½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|34
|36
|.486
|15
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|34
|37
|.479
|15½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|37
|.471
|15½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|32
|39
|.451
|17½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|32
|39
|.451
|17½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|31
|40
|.437
|18½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|44
|.380
|22½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, canc.
Oklahoma City 1, Las Vegas 0
El Paso 7, Tacoma 6
Salt Lake 7, Sugarland 4
Reno 8, Albuquerque 6
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.